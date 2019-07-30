The floor plan is pinned to an easel in the supply room at First Call for Help, the nonprofit agency formed more than 20 years ago by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance to help people in need.

The plan calls for four bedrooms, each with a bathroom, and a shared kitchen.

This is transitional housing, and it’s the start of First Call’s bigger plan to help homeless people get on their feet, and get their own place, says First Call for Help Executive Director Linda Mills.

Construction will start in the next few weeks, and the bedrooms will be allotted to people or families who are alcohol- and drug-free and committed to working, to stay up to six months.

“What we’re trying to do, it’s the first few steps of a walk,” Mills said. “This would be a solution to helping those people.”

The rooms will be built in a large, open storage space inside of the existing First Call building at 607 E. 13th.

First Call has kicked off a public campaign to raise $250,000 to provide the housing services. So far they’ve raised $42,000.

“We’re trying to get the money raised by November,” said Mills. “It’s all inside work, so weather won’t be a factor. We’re hoping by sometime next year the rooms will be open.”

Thinking big

The idea is to start easing the homeless situation that exists in Ellis County.

Besides the transitional housing, First Call’s service specialist will meet with clients, help them set goals, talk about obstacles, and be there to support them, Mills said.

Clients will learn how to start a savings account, budget, go grocery shopping, and learn how to be a long-term tenant.

“We know we’re starting small, but we’re thinking big because Hays needs it,” Mills said.

The City of Hays Police Department often is the first contact for the homeless, and refers them to First Call, as well as helps provide services, said Chief of Police Don Scheibler.

“First Call for Help does a great job of trying to provide resources,” Scheibler said. “I’m very excited about the transitional apartments they are putting in. I think they’ll be very helpful to people, getting them through some tough times when they need help the most. I really appreciate First Call’s leadership in this area. It’s just a reality; sometimes people can’t make rent or don’t have a place to stay, and we can help them through this tough time and get them back on their feet.”

Instability

At any given time in Ellis County there are anywhere from five to 21 people who are homeless, and another 70 who are facing what Mills calls housing instability.

But homelessness doesn’t look the same here as it does in the big city where people might be living under bridges, said Mills.

“In rural areas, what we see more often is housing instability. That can be caused by chronic unemployment, jobs that pay minimum wage, or even $10 an hour,” she said. “That’s not enough to afford an apartment and pay utilities.”

In 2017, First Call helped 90 households prevent homelessness, affecting 215 people. Some 89 of those were children and youth.

”We don’t have a homeless shelter in Hays,” said Mills, saying that sometimes people will stay awhile in one of the few extended-stay hotels in Hays, but that usually takes all they are earning.

“Really though, if people don’t have a family or friend they can stay with, there are really no options for them,” she said.

With First Call’s clients, there’s always the request for rent assistance, said Michael Drees, president of the board of First Call.

“Affordable housing in Hays has been an issue for many years,” Drees said, and the board has struggled with how to help.

“With this we hope to transition them from being homeless or couch-jumping, to get the money saved up and get their deposit and get in a position on their own to be gainfully employed,” he said.

Invisible group

The nearest shelter to Hays is in Great Bend, but First Call doesn’t have a vehicle to transport anyone there. So the best Mills can do is give them a bus voucher so they can buy a ticket and ride Greyhound to Salina or Great Bend.

“In the bigger cities, homelessness is very visible,” Mills said. “As you get into the more rural areas, it doesn’t really look the same, because there are no shelters.”

Another 187 people were referred to federal housing waiting lists or shelters 90 miles away, says First Call’s web site. The Hays Housing Authority reports a waiting list of more than 80 households for public housing assistance, and the wait time is one to two years.

“It will help the people in Hays who are living and working here, and who are in a situation of chronic instability,” she said.

The plan is to continue growing services, said Mills.

“The perception is that you’re not seeing the homeless, so is it a problem? If we had a shelter here we’d probably draw in more people off the interstate, which sometimes people see as a bad thing,” Mills said. “We know that would happen, but we also know it happens already, whether those people are passing through or live here.”