HAVEN - Longtime Haven USD 312 administrator Marty Nienstedt is headed to Topeka to become the director of human resources for Seaman USD 345.

“Interesting deal,” Nienstedt, 52, said Monday afternoon in his USD 312 director of learning office.

He and his wife, Christie Nienstedt, are empty-nesters who decided to sell their Haven home and downsize and rent.

On July 3, they put the house on the market, not expecting a rapid sale. On July 6, however, they received an offer and on July 26, the sale of the house closed.

Meanwhile, Seaman USD’s Director of Human Resources Dennis Peerenboom resigned this summer, and the district’s Superintendent Steve Noble told Nienstedt of the job opening.

Noble is a veteran of the Haven school district, serving variously as activities director, assistant principal, principal, and director of curriculum and instruction before becoming superintendent of Hillsboro’s school district. From Hillsboro, Noble moved to Seaman USD to take the helm in July 2016.

Nienstedt applied for the Seaman job and was among finalists interviewed last week. He was offered the job on July 24, he said. The USD 345 school board won’t officially approve the hiring until an Aug. 12 meeting.

The Haven USD 312 school board conducted a special meeting Monday morning and accepted Nienstedt’s resignation. The district is advertising the position of director of learning. Nienstedt’s last day on the job will be Tuesday, July 30. He plans to start at Seaman USD on Aug. 12.

The Nienstedts have a daughter living in the Lawrence area and a son living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but hoping to relocate to the Kansas City area. The Nienstedts planned eventually to move to northeast Kansas.

“Seaman seems to be a great district,” Nienstedt said. It has over 5,000 students and over 500 employees, he said. By contrast, Haven USD has about 750 students and 130 employees.

Nienstedt wore multiple hats for the Haven school district but wasn’t in charge of human resources. “But in administration,” he said, “you get to do a lot of things” and “you get exposed to it.”

When Nienstedt started at Haven USD 312, he taught high school American history and economics and coached. After eight years of teaching, he spent four years as Grades 7-12 assistant principal and athletic director. He followed that by seven years as principal of Grades 7-12, moving to the district headquarters in July 2018 to become director of learning.

He’s coached teams in various sports, including football, baseball, and softball.

“There are two decades worth of memories,” he said, and leaving is “bittersweet.”

Also, he said, the move to the Seaman USD is “exciting because it’s a new opportunity and a new challenge.”

“Things just seemed to all fall into place,” he said, “the stars seemed to align.”