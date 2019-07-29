Three new animals — two golden lion tamarins and one gray crowned crane — were born last week at the Topeka Zoo.

The zoo said in a news release that Esperta, a golden lion tamarin, gave birth early Thursday to twins whose genders aren't yet known.

The births bring the zoo's number of golden lion tamarins to five. The twins' father, Kris, was transferred last year to the Topeka Zoo as part of a species survival plan from the Santa Barbara, Calif., Zoo, the release said.

It said golden lion tamarins are an endangered species native to the coastal forests of Brazil.

One of the twins is weaker than the other and is receiving supplemental care from the zoo's veterinary team, the release said. It indicated Esperta and the other infant are available for public viewing at the zoo's Tropical Rain Forest.

The news release added that a gray crowned crane chick hatched early Friday. It is the offspring of a 25-year-old female, Kuanga, and a 38-year-old male, Mbawa.

Mbawa and Kuanga are known as "Hank" and "Mrs. Hank" by chatters who go online to watch video camera images of the zoo's giraffe habitat, where the cranes live, according to the release. It said their chick is now known as "Baby Hank."

The release said the crane family will move off the giraffe exhibit for about a month to allow the chick to grow to a safe height before returning to that habitat.