Sunday’s games

Wichita 10, Denver 3

The Wichita Sluggers clinched a spot in Wednesday’s knockout round with a 10-3 win over the Denver Cougars.

Down 2-0 after two innings, Wichita scored five runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth.

Ryan Koval drove in three runs for the Sluggers. Adam Thies went two for four with two RBIs. Tanner White also drove in two runs. Zach Baxley went three for four hitting.

Jack Maki pitched four innings of relief for the win, striking out four.

Nick Schiffner, Christopher Santana and Henry Peguero each went two for four hitting for Denver.

Gary Watkins took the loss for Denver.

Wichita improves to 2-0 in tourney play.

Hutchinson 7, Elite 316 4

The Hutchinson Monarchs opened tournament play with a 7-4 win over the 316 Elite, an 18U team that qualified as the Hap Dumont Regional champs.

Hutchinson trailed 4-0 after three innings, but tied the game with four runs in the fourth inning. Connor Craig broke the tie with an RBI on a ground out in the fifth inning. Dylan Nedved added a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Craig finished two for four hitting with two RBIs. Ryan Stoecklein went two for three with an RBI.

Mikel Howell pitched six innings for the win, striking out three. Zach Philbin struck out three in three innings for the save.

Brice Nittler went three for five for the Elite. Dariq Doty and Hesston High player Cameron Cox each drove in a run for the Elite. Cox had a double.

Conner Wood took the loss for the Elite. Hesston College and Newton Rebel pitcher Weston Murrow pitched four innings in relief, striking out four.

The Elite drop to 1-1 in tourney play.

Great Bend 5, Hays 4

Chase Gibson hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Great Bend Bat Cats to a 5-4 win over the Hays Larks.

Great Bend scored a pair of runs in the third inning. Hays came back with three runs in the fourth on a Jarrod Belbin double.

Dawson Pomeroy tied the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI double.

Griffin Everitt hit a sacrifice fly for Hays in the bottom of the ninth.

Tyson Cheatum went two for three for Great Bend.

Bat Cat starter Jarrett Seaton pitched seven innings, striking out two. Tanner Howe finished the game for the win.

Belbin finished three for four hitting for Hays. Grant Lung went two for four. Newton Rebel Enzo Bonventre was picked up by Hays for the tourney and posted a hit.

Hays used five pitchers with Drew Marrufo taking the loss.

Derby 10, Dodge City 4

The Derby Twins won its pool at 2-0 after stopping the Dodge City A’s 10-4 in a game that started Sunday night and was completed Monday morning because of thunderstorms.

Tied 3-3 after three innings, Derby outscored the A’s 7-1.

Jackson Hardy, Jaret Koin and Colton Whitehouse each drove in two runs. Whitehouse hit a home run and finished two for five. Brett Gonzales went three for five.

Zach Trevino pitched six innings of relief for the win, striking out four.

Jamaal Howard hit a two-run home run for Dodge City. Brett Graber went two for three. Daniel Lewis went two for four.

Kyle Robinson took the loss for the A’s.

85th National Baseball Congress

World Series

Eck Stadium,

Wichita

Wichita Sluggers 10,

Denver Cougars 3

Wichita;005;401;000;—10;11;0

Denver;110;001;000;—3;8;4

Scudiero, Maki (W, 1-0) 3, Crisp 7, Conrad 9 and Baxley, Slaughter 9; Watkins (L, 0-1), Tinkler 4, Dickerson 6. Lamatsch 8 and Peguero. Time — 2:51.

Hutchinson Monarchs 7,

Elite 316 4

Elite 316;301;000;000;—4;7;1

Hutchinson;000;410;02x;—7;10;2

Hahn, Wood (L, 0-1), Murrow 5 and Nittler, Doty x; Howell (W, 1-0), Philbin (S, 1) 7 and Wolverton. HR — H: Nedved (1). Time — 2:24.

Great Bend Bat Cats 5,

Hays Larks 4

Grt.Bnd;002;010;002;—5;7;0

Hays;000;300;001;—4;10;2

Seaton, Howe (W, 1-0) and Bloomer; Hays, Neff 5, Munsch 6, Marrufo (L, 0-1) 7, Tavera 9 and McGuire. Time — 3:04.

Derby Twins 10,

Dodge City A’s 4



Derby;010;210;042;—10;16;0

Dodge City;020;100;001;—4;10;2

Hammond, Trevino (W, 1-0) 4 and Albrecht, Donovan 4; Gonzalez, Robinson (L, 0-1) 4, Beltran 8 and Horn, Roberts 7. HR — DC: Howard (1). Der.: Whitehouse (1). Time — n/a.