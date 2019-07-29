Staff reports

Monday

Jul 29, 2019 at 8:31 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.12; Corn $3.98; Milo $3.58; Soybeans $7.86

PCP prices: Wheat $3.93; Corn $4.22; Milo/cwt. $6.32; Soybeans $8.13

Scoular: Wheat $4.17; Corn $4.13; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $8.15