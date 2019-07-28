Eager children waited on sidelines this past Thursday evening as Whitson Elementary School principal Keelin Pierce and incoming PTO president Sherry Miller cut blue ribbon on an enormous new play structure.

Using school-approved safety scissors, the ribbon was split in two, prompting the kids to race in and test out the yellow-and-blue apparatus they voted for during the previous school year.

The Parent Teacher Organization spent the past three years raising $30,000 more than its normal budget for new playground equipment. This particular structure was the largest piece, with a cost of $20,000. The district installed it for free, saving the PTO thousands of dollars in installation charges.

“Whitson is an older school,” said Miller, who has two children attending. “I think it was built in 1952, and sometimes capital improvements for things like play equipment as it gets old, sometimes it’s really hard for the district to have the funds for that. It’s really important for student learning. Not just for play so that kids can form peer relationships, but studies have shown the more active kids are, the better able they are to concentrate in the classroom.”

The Whitson PTO meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Its fundraising efforts included an art show, school carnival and warrior run. The group also sold 100 packages of a dozen tamales.

“We made tamales for the first time this year because we have a Spanish-enrichment program here. That was a good way to get our Hispanic families involved. We made 100 dozen tamales in one day and sold them! It was challenging,” Miller said.

Principal Pierce said the new structure brings joy to the students and is an example of the strong family community at the school. She felt raising such a large amount of money showed the dedication of the PTO, school staff, parents and the community to helping the children with all aspects of their education.

“Academics are very important, but so are play time, social time and physical activity,” Pierce said. “So, we really work on developing the whole child, and this is a part of that.”

Students were given three structure designs from which to choose. They voted with a “Quarter Wars” by bringing in quarters and putting them into the jar representing their favorite design. The winning structure was chosen by an overwhelming majority. Pierce thought it was because of the slide and the climbing apparatuses throughout the piece.

“A principal can’t do what they do without the support of a strong parent community and organization to really help culminate all the things we want to do as a school," Pierce said. "That partnership has to be so strong. It has been that strong since I started as principal five years ago and it continues to be strong. It’s because of the families that come here. They’re amazing. I couldn’t do what I do without them."