After nine years' incarceration at Ft. Leavenworth, Sgt. Derrick Miller was released on parole. He was convicted under the egregious "rules of engagement" dreamed up by elites-- including the crime of defending himself and his soldiers from insurgents in Afghanistan. Derrick told his story on Fox and Friends while speaking out for fellow soldiers left behind at Leavenworth. Visit www.uap.org Read Don Brown's "Travesty of justice."

British authorities punished Tommy Robinson, a working-class man who spoke out against the failure of police, media and judiciary to protect Britain's vulnerable young girls from Pakistani Muslim rape-gangs. Tens of thousands of young girls were tricked, kidnapped, raped and trafficked all over Britain. Judges threw Tommy into prison last year for a facebook report outside the Leeds courthouse. As a warning to others to keep silent, judges applied double jeopardy last week by throwing him into harsh Belmarsh prison for the same report. Canadian journalist Ezra Levant will discuss Tommy's case on July 19 via youtube.

Canada has a generous open-door policy to Muslims. It welcomes returning ISIS fighters yet its ruling elites are cruelly processing deportation orders against a Christian family from Nigeria. They denied the appeal by Morufat Ogunkoya and her three children for "not proving they're in danger" in Nigeria. Yet this is where a massive genocide against Christians is ongoing by al Qaeda, Fulani and Boko Haram.

The common thread here are despotic elites pushing us down the road to totalitarianism. George Orwell warned us.

Sheila Young

Hutchinson