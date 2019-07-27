The Capital-Journal

Stormont Vail

Christine and Eric Bowman, Auburn, girl, July 24.

Colby and James Terry, Meriden, girl, July 25.

Danielle and Robert Reed, Topeka, girl, July 25.

Trixie and Garrett Amon, Muscotah, girl, July 26.