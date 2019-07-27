Alyssa Marie Armendariz, 305 W 14th Ave, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $179 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, must serve five days jail (split 3/2 days) or house arrest, balance of 85 days jail, suspended for one year

Brian Scott Bade, 603 E 43rd Ave, disorderly conduct, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, must complete BIP program

Deangelo Emilio Cantu, 318 W Avenue B, violation of a protective order, $199 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months; battery, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months; violation of a protective order, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months; battery, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months

Matthew Charles Caraway, 6111 N Monroe St, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $439 fines and fees, if proof of current insurance if provided within 30 days, city will remit half of fine

Whitney Rose Cooper, 930 E 8th Ave, domestic battery, $399 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, must obtain batter's intervention assessment and follow recommendations

Matthew Allen Davis, 310 W 5th Ave, purchase; consumption or possession of alcoholic liquor/cereal malt beverage by a minor, $599 fines and fees, sentenced to 10 days, probation for 12 months, must obtain drug/alcohol evaluation and follow recommendation

Jennifer Marie Downing, 527 E 10th Ave, disorderly conduct language, $129 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Todd Ray Ensminger, 519 Baldwin Rd, Burlington, NC, domestic battery, $279 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days; criminal damage to property, $50 fines and fees

Nicole Jatese Gilbert, 1201 E 8th Ave, theft, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Shawn Allen Gumm, 116 E 37th Ave, disorderly conduct, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

John Arlie Hill, 554 Park Pl, Moundridge, disorderly conduct language, 139 fines and fees, 15 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Chelsea Rae Hobbs, 7 E 16th Ave, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $189 fines and fees, sentenced 90 days jail, must serve five days (3/2 split) balance of 85 days jail, suspended for one year; driving uninsured vehicle, $800 fines and fees, half of fine will be remitted if proof provided within 30 days

Desiree Jensen, 116 W 6th Ave, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $1,589 fines and fees, sentenced 90 days, balance of 275 days jail, suspended for one year

Anthony Oskar Krause, 3620 Cragwood Dr, Colorado Springs, CO, driving while license suspended/canceled/revoked, $189 fines and fees, five days jail, suspended for 90 days

Angel Marie Lebron, 525 S Walnut St, South Hutchinson, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, $389 fines and fees, half of fine will be remitted if proof provided within 30 days, restitution ordered

Brandon P Legron, 213 E 1st Ave, violation of a protective order, $239 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Ravyn Dawn Lutes, 604 N Main St, South Hutchinson, $239 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year

Jason Ryan Matthews, 300 E 10th Ave, public intoxication, $154 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for one year

Johnathan Andrew Martin, 402 Charles St, domestic battery, $399 fines and fees, sentenced to 6 months, probation for 12 months, must obtain batter's intervention assessment and follow recommendations

Thad Charles McCrory, 411 Justice St, theft, $401 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for six months, restitution ordered

Kristopher Lee Rupp, general delivery, criminal trespass, $79 fines and fees, must serve 15 days RCDC

Danny Wayne Socha, 208 E Avenue B, Nickerson, disorderly conduct; $239 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 60 days

Eden Elaine Shuck, 707 N Commercial Ave, Superior, NE, battery against a law enforcement officer, $179 fines and fees, 60 days jail, suspended for one year

Joshua Guy Williams, 411 S Maple St, Inman, theft, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year, restitution ordered

Daniell Elizabeth Zimmerman, 724 W 8th Ave, criminal damage to property, $129 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for one year