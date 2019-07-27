YODER — Fifty-five new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 19. Mike Rounds, University of Kansas vice provost for operations, was the speaker for the ceremony in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

The new officers were members of the 256th basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of KU Professional & Continuing Education.

The graduates, who began their training April 8, represent 38 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the center trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. The center offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.

Graduates serving this area who granted permission to release their names are listed below by agency.

Finney County

· Garden City Police Department; Andrew Babin; patrol officer; Garden City

· Garden City Police Department; Manuel Govea; patrol officer; Garden City

· Garden City Police Department; Bryan Parnell; patrol officer; Garden City

· Garden City Police Department; Angel Zorn; patrol officer; Garden Cit

Ford County

· Dodge City Police Department; Garrett Weber; patrol officer; Dodge City

McPherson County

· McPherson Police Department; Joshua Prindle; patrol officer; McPherson

Pratt County

· Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Elizabeth Heath; natural resource officer; Pratt

· Pratt County Sheriff’s Department; Michael Kiley; deputy; Pratt

· Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Jesse Morland; natural resource officer; Pratt

· Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Scott Patton; natural resource officer; Pratt

· Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Zachary Ramsay; natural resource officer; Pratt

· Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; Richard Rogers; natural resource officer; Pratt

Reno County

· Hutchinson Police Department; Eduardo Gibson; patrol officer; Hutchinson

· Hutchinson Police Department; Airen Maxwell; patrol officer; Hutchinson

· Hutchinson Police Department; James Vieyra; patrol officer; Hutchinson

· Hutchinson Police Department; Braydon Wells; patrol officer; Hutchinson

Rice County

· Lyons Police Department; Caleb Murphy; deputy; Lyons

Saline County

· Salina Police Department; Jesse Asbe; deputy; Salina

· Salina Police Department; Curtis Estes; patrol officer; Salina

· Saline County Sheriff’s Office; Brandon Mosher; deputy; Salina

· Saline County Sheriff’s Office; Kaleb Speilman; deputy; Salina

Seward County

· Liberal Police Department; Efrain Chavez; patrol officer; Liberal

· Liberal Police Department; Keith Quesada; patrol officer; Liberal