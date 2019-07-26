FOOTBALL

Jayhawk Conference

Pre-season

coaches poll

1. Hutchinson (2008 record 9-3)

2. Butler (8-4)

3. Garden City (10-1)

4. Highland (6-4)

5. Coffeyville (6-5)

6. Independence (2-9)

7. Dodge City (2-9)

8. Fort Scott (2-8)

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Doug Phillips, Ron McKnown, Ray Ruggles, Dennis Franks, Bill Young -3.

2. Rob Youngs, Bill Evert, Randy Evans, Jim Lisner, Dick Morrison -2.

3. Wes Brooks, Ron Block, Fred Franklin, Steve Douglas -2.

Closest to pin 3 — Dale Dick. Closest to pin 9 on second shot — Rick Tolin.

Next play — 9 a.m. Thursday.

G2 Heat 18U

starts 3-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team opened tournament play 3-1 Thursday and Friday in Independence.

Thursday, the Heat downed the NEK Fury 7-5 and the Diamond Diablos 5-0. Friday, the team downed Chanute 10-5 and lost to the Granite City Tribe 2-1.

Against the NEK Fury, Ashley Arellano, Alex Llamas, Amber Haskins and Annabelle Mclaughlin each drove in a run.

Mclaughlin pitched the win, striking out one. Heidi Meyer finished the game for the save, striking out two.

Against the Diamond Diablos, Maizy Robins pitched 4.1 innings for the win, striking out six. Mclaughlin struck out the sole batter she faced.

Haskins went two for two hitting with two RBIs. Kylie Terbovich went two for three with an RBI. Shelby Kemp drove in a run. Meyer went two for two.

Against Chanute, Haskins went two for two with an RBI. Llamas, Kemp and Robins each drove in a run. Ashlon Stanford went three for three hitting. Arellano went two for two.

Robins pitched for the win, striking out three.

Against Granite City, Kayla Anderson drove in the run for the Heat. Mclaughlin pitched 4.1 innings, striking out five in the loss. Meyer finished the game, striking out two.

The Heat are 8-17-1 and continue play today.