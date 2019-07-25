July 27 through Aug. 4

All times Central

Saturday, July 27

LEGION BASEBALL — Class A State @ Lake Shawnee, Topeka TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 28

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, July 29

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 30

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 31

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Aug. 1

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 3

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Aug. 4

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Seattle 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

