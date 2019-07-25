AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

July 20

Hornets

A Feature — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [5]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [4]; 3. 14K-Korey Bice, [6]; 4. 88-RC Esparza, [1]; 5. 41-Chevy Coleman, [2]; 6. (DNF) 24-Phillip White Jr, [3].

Heat 1 — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [5]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [4]; 3. 88-RC Esparza, [1]; 4. 24-Phillip White Jr, [3]; 5. 14K-Korey Bice, [6]; 6. 41-Chevy Coleman, [2].

Thumper

A Feature — 1. 37D-Dakota Dale, 13:23.747[1]; 2. 12C-Clint Smith, 13:25.120[7]; 3. 23-Joel Hill, 13:26.189[12]; 4. 76-George Ramey, 13:26.898[6]; 5. 48-Craig Miller, 13:27.475[5]; 6. 1-Scott Miller, 13:27.789[8]; 7. F0-AJ Finch, 13:28.114[4]; 8. 24-Chris Holle, 13:28.523[10]; 9. 67-Austin Ramey, 13:28.649[13]; 10. 9-Shaun Buckley, 13:29.868[3]; 11. 60K-James King, 13:30.177[20]; 12. 17-Josh Hammar, 13:31.324[16]; 13. 82-Joey Richmond, 13:31.341[17]; 14. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 13:32.542[9]; 15. 55X-Mike Burian, 13:38.798[2]; 16. 71-David Hammar, 13:42.323[11]; 17. 6J-John Baker, 13:25.020[18]; 18. 164-James Weve, 13:36.660[15]; 19. (DNF) 47-Robert Foster, 04:58.864[14]; 20. (DNF) M18-Andrew Harris, 05:03.818[19].

B Feature — 1. 71-David Hammar, [1]; 2. 23-Joel Hill, [2]; 3. 67-Austin Ramey, [3]; 4. 47-Robert Foster, [4]; 5. 164-James Weve, [5]; 6. 17-Josh Hammar, [6]; 7. 82-Joey Richmond, [7]; 8. 6J-John Baker, [8]; 9. M18-Andrew Harris, [9]; 10. 60K-James King, [10].

Heat 1 — 1. 37D-Dakota Dale, 04:27.898[4]; 2. F0-AJ Finch, 04:30.106[5]; 3. 71-David Hammar, 04:31.708[3]; 4. 12C-Clint Smith, 04:32.878[6]; 5. 67-Austin Ramey, 04:33.730[2]; 6. 60K-James King, 04:34.241[7]; 7. 6J-John Baker, 04:44.680[1].

Heat 2 — 1. 164-James Weve, 03:12.754[7]; 2. 1-Scott Miller, 03:14.149[6]; 3. 48-Craig Miller, 03:15.338[5]; 4. 47-Robert Foster, 03:16.888[1]; 5. 55X-Mike Burian, 03:17.160[4]; 6. 17-Josh Hammar, 03:17.891[2]; 7. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 03:18.189[3].

Heat 3 — 1. 23-Joel Hill, 02:36.527[2]; 2. 76-George Ramey, 02:41.237[5]; 3. 9-Shaun Buckley, 02:42.495[4]; 4. M18-Andrew Harris, 02:56.031[6]; 5. (DNF) 24-Chris Holle, 02:59.959[3]; 6. (DNF) 82-Joey Richmond, 02:20.411[1].

Street Stocks

A Feature — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 13:52.337[4]; 2. 132-David Blevins, 13:54.926[3]; 3. 33-Bradley Shipman, 13:57.146[1]; 4. 64-Roger Winters, 13:58.987[2]; 5. 416-Duane Ware, 14:02.462[5]; 6. 54-Mike McIlvian, 14:03.387[9]; 7. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 14:05.694[6]; 8. M11-Tommy Miller, 12:48.918[7]; 9. (DNF) 8-John Blevins, 03:27.247[8].

Heat 1 — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 02:56.270[7]; 2. 33-Bradley Shipman, 02:57.761[4]; 3. 64-Roger Winters, 03:00.760[5]; 4. M11-Tommy Miller, 03:01.270[9]; 5. 132-David Blevins, 03:01.808[6]; 6. 416-Duane Ware, 03:01.875[3]; 7. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 03:02.430[2]; 8. 54-Mike McIlvian, 03:03.388[8]; 9. 8-John Blevins, 01:40.479[1].

Rookie Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 17:25.015[2]; 2. 34-Rickey Bonham, 17:25.458[6]; 3. 15-Jason Denny, 17:26.108[9]; 4. 2-Rustin Wilson, 17:26.298[8]; 5. 6-John Cohoon, 17:26.916[3]; 6. 65B-Brett Davis, 17:27.191[5]; 7. 06-Andrew Wallace, 17:27.323[7]; 8. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 17:27.470[15]; 9. 020-Fred Freeman, 17:28.097[11]; 10. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 17:28.514[4]; 11. 46-Coby Lamb, 17:28.952[18]; 12. 14L-Chris Lyons, 17:29.165[1]; 13. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 17:29.600[16]; 14. 61-Walt Brookshire, 17:30.235[17]; 15. 19-Terry Collins, 17:30.268[10]; 16. 32-Jeff Richey, 17:31.137[12]; 17. (DNF) B55-Brian Davidson, 10:04.919[13]; 18. (DNF) 40-Jason Yager, 02:50.650[14].

B Feature — 1. 020-Fred Freeman, 06:33.357[3]; 2. 32-Jeff Richey, 06:34.146[1]; 3. B55-Brian Davidson, 06:34.485[4]; 4. 40-Jason Yager, 06:34.723[9]; 5. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 06:35.492[6]; 6. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 06:36.732[5]; 7. 61-Walt Brookshire, 06:38.869[8]; 8. 46-Coby Lamb, 06:57.871[2]; 9. (DNF) 72-Dickie Koeppen, 04:55.084[10]; (DNS) 75J-Jeff Carrell, 04:55.084.

Heat 1 — 1. 14L-Chris Lyons, 02:53.862[3]; 2. 15-Jason Denny, 02:54.609[6]; 3. 020-Fred Freeman, 02:56.161[2]; 4. 6-John Cohoon, 02:56.495[4]; 5. 34-Rickey Bonham, 03:00.644[5]; 6. 72-Dickie Koeppen, 02:06.803[7].

Heat 2 — 1. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 02:37.703[4]; 2. 06-Andrew Wallace, 02:40.224[5]; 3. 46-Coby Lamb, 02:42.516[2]; 4. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 02:43.894[7]; 5. B55-Brian Davidson, 02:44.365[6]; 6. 61-Walt Brookshire, 02:46.110[1]; 7. 19-Terry Collins, 02:51.314[3]; 8. 40-Jason Yager.

Heat 3 — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 02:42.582[3]; 2. 65B-Brett Davis, 02:43.880[4]; 3. 2-Rustin Wilson, 02:46.148[5]; 4. 32-Jeff Richey, 02:47.572[2]; 5. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 02:50.445[6]; 6. 75J-Jeff Carrell, 02:54.676[1].

AAA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. OK-Kevin Kemp, 16:30.990[4]; 2. 0-Brody Robe, 16:31.104[5]; 3. 7-Treyton Gann, 16:33.036[7]; 4. 4-Dan Powers, 16:33.089[11]; 5. M5-Harley Peery, 16:35.306[6]; 6. 78B-Blake Moler, 16:35.698[9]; 7. 11-Erick Chesterman, 16:36.794[3]; 8. 2W-Richard Wilson, 16:37.342[2]; 9. 25-Tommy Carter, 16:37.635[16]; 10. 16-Shawn Govern, 16:37.949[14]; 11. 32R-Daniel Richey, 16:38.634[10]; 12. 711-Brock Lane, 16:38.802[17]; 13. 22N-Kevin Newell, 16:39.483[8]; 14. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 16:39.868[1]; 15. 429-Shelby Stucky, 16:40.437[12]; 16. 32-Bobby Bills, 16:41.410[15]; 17. 71-Patrick McManus, 16:41.902[19]; 18. 38-Scott Brown, 16:42.478[18]; 19. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 16:43.267[20]; 20. (DNF) 55-Dave Gaggero, 11:03.108[13].

B Feature — 1. 4-Dan Powers, 05:19.115[3]; 2. 429-Shelby Stucky, 05:21.003[1]; 3. 55-Dave Gaggero, 05:21.917[2]; 4. 16-Shawn Govern, 05:24.317[4]; 5. 32-Bobby Bills, 05:24.656[5]; 6. 25-Tommy Carter, 05:26.757[12]; 7. 711-Brock Lane, 05:28.013[9]; 8. 38-Scott Brown, 05:28.681[7]; 9. 71-Patrick McManus, 05:28.908[6]; 10. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 05:29.192[11]; 11. 26X-Nate Ginest, 05:29.686[13]; 12. A2-Randy Wilson, 05:33.884[10]; 13. 9X-Rick Mueller, 05:34.534[8].

Heat 1 — 1. 4-Dan Powers, 04:17.346[7]; 2. 2W-Richard Wilson, 04:18.776[3]; 3. 16-Shawn Govern, 04:19.401[8]; 4. 0-Brody Robe, 04:21.295[4]; 5. 22N-Kevin Newell, 04:21.778[5]; 6. 9X-Rick Mueller, 04:23.951[1]; 7. 38-Scott Brown, 04:24.509[2]; 8. 711-Brock Lane, 04:23.772[6].

Heat 2 — 1. 55-Dave Gaggero, 03:24.762[1]; 2. 78B-Blake Moler, 03:25.069[5]; 3. 11-Erick Chesterman, 03:25.545[3]; 4. 32-Bobby Bills, 03:25.867[8]; 5. M5-Harley Peery, 03:26.704[4]; 6. 25-Tommy Carter, 03:28.196[7]; 7. 71-Patrick McManus, 03:29.045[2]; 8. A2-Randy Wilson, 02:49.309[6].

Heat 3 — 1. OK-Kevin Kemp, 02:50.970[3]; 2. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 02:53.003[2]; 3. 32R-Daniel Richey, 02:53.078[5]; 4. 7-Treyton Gann, 02:55.014[4]; 5. 429-Shelby Stucky, 02:55.286[1]; 6. 26X-Nate Ginest, 02:58.269[7]; 7. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 03:01.182[6].

NBC series

schedule

WICHITA — Below is the opening schedule for the 2019 National Baseball Congress World Series beginning Saturday at Eck Stadium in Wichita:

First Week

Saturday

Derby Twins vs. Jasper, Ind., Reds 1 p.m.

Hays Larks vs. Waco, Texas, Missions 3:30 p.m.

Wellington Heat vs. San Antonio Angels 7 p.m.

Elite 316 vs. Palm Springs, Calif., Chill 9:30 a.m.

Sunday

(game times TBA)

Elite 316-Palm Springs winner vs. Hutchinson Monarchs

Wellington-San Antonio Angels winner vs. Denver Cougars

Derby-Jasper winner vs. Dodge City A’s

Hays-Waco winner vs. Great Bend Bat Cats

Monday’s games

(game times TBA)

Elite 316-Palm Springs loser vs. Hutchinson Monarchs

Wellington-San Antonio Angels loser vs. Denver Cougars

Derby-Jasper loser vs. Dodge City A’s

Hays-Waco loser vs. Great Bend Bat Cats

Tuesday’s games

(game times TBA)

First place pool A vs. second place pool C

First place pool B vs. second place pool D

First place pool C vs. second place pool A

First place pool D vs. second place pool B

Wednesday’s games

(game times TBA)

Two games between Tuesday’s winners to determine Champion Week berths

Thursday’s games

(game times TBA)

Pools A and C two games

Friday’s games

(game times TBA)

Pools B and D two games

Aug. 3

(game times TBA)

Pools A and C two games

Aug. 4

(game times TBA)

Pools B and D two games

Aug. 5

(game times TBA)

Pools A and C two games

Aug. 6

(game times TBA)

Pools B and D two games

Aug. 7

(game times TBA)

Second place pool A vs. third place pool C

Second place pool B vs. third place pool D

Second place pool C vs. third place pool A

Second place pool D vs. third place pool B

Aug. 8

(game times TBA)

Quarterfinals

Aug. 9

(game times TBA)

Semifinals

Aug. 10

Championship game 7 p.m.

KCAC scholar-

athlete teams

WICHITA — Below are the Bethel and area selections to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete teams for baseball, softball, wrestling, cheer and dance.

To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale, and letter in their sport.”

SOFTBALL

Bethel

Rilynn Anderson, so., 3.849, McPherson

Rebecca Mullen, sr., 3.509, Wichita

Sydney Harper, so., 3.547, El Dorado

Jordan Hill, sr., 3.555, Augusta

Leisle Hoffman, sr., 3.630, Wichita

Madison McDowell, sr., 3.595, Basehor

Allie Martin, sr., 3.372, Clay Center

Michelle Schrag, sr., 3.779, Moundridge

Kerrigan Simons, jr., 3.440, Riley

Area

Chelsey Knight, Tabor, so., 3.486, Moundridge

BASEBALL

Area

Reagan McCloud, Tabor, sr., 3.576, Newton

CHEER AND DANCE

Bethel

Jayde Blain, so., 3.651, Cawker City

Lieacha Lettau, sr., 3.495, Hays

Thunder signs

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed two more players for the upcoming season — forward Lane Bauer and forward Peter Crinella.

Bauer is a third-year pro who played his first two seasons with Wichita. In 118 games, Bauer scored 16 goals with 39 assists. He also scored a goal with three assists in six playoff games. Bauer came to Wichita after four seasons in the Western Hockey League, a Canadian major junior league, playing 3 1/2 seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings and a half season with the Kamloops Blazers.

Crinella is a rookie who played his last four seasons with Holy Cross College outside of Boston. He scored 21 goals with 27 assists in 129 games. As a senior, he was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Scholar-Athlete team.