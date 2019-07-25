AUTO RACING
81 Speedway
July 20
Hornets
A Feature — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [5]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [4]; 3. 14K-Korey Bice, [6]; 4. 88-RC Esparza, [1]; 5. 41-Chevy Coleman, [2]; 6. (DNF) 24-Phillip White Jr, [3].
Heat 1 — 1. 9-Slade Mohr, [5]; 2. 11-Haley Cash, [4]; 3. 88-RC Esparza, [1]; 4. 24-Phillip White Jr, [3]; 5. 14K-Korey Bice, [6]; 6. 41-Chevy Coleman, [2].
Thumper
A Feature — 1. 37D-Dakota Dale, 13:23.747[1]; 2. 12C-Clint Smith, 13:25.120[7]; 3. 23-Joel Hill, 13:26.189[12]; 4. 76-George Ramey, 13:26.898[6]; 5. 48-Craig Miller, 13:27.475[5]; 6. 1-Scott Miller, 13:27.789[8]; 7. F0-AJ Finch, 13:28.114[4]; 8. 24-Chris Holle, 13:28.523[10]; 9. 67-Austin Ramey, 13:28.649[13]; 10. 9-Shaun Buckley, 13:29.868[3]; 11. 60K-James King, 13:30.177[20]; 12. 17-Josh Hammar, 13:31.324[16]; 13. 82-Joey Richmond, 13:31.341[17]; 14. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 13:32.542[9]; 15. 55X-Mike Burian, 13:38.798[2]; 16. 71-David Hammar, 13:42.323[11]; 17. 6J-John Baker, 13:25.020[18]; 18. 164-James Weve, 13:36.660[15]; 19. (DNF) 47-Robert Foster, 04:58.864[14]; 20. (DNF) M18-Andrew Harris, 05:03.818[19].
B Feature — 1. 71-David Hammar, [1]; 2. 23-Joel Hill, [2]; 3. 67-Austin Ramey, [3]; 4. 47-Robert Foster, [4]; 5. 164-James Weve, [5]; 6. 17-Josh Hammar, [6]; 7. 82-Joey Richmond, [7]; 8. 6J-John Baker, [8]; 9. M18-Andrew Harris, [9]; 10. 60K-James King, [10].
Heat 1 — 1. 37D-Dakota Dale, 04:27.898[4]; 2. F0-AJ Finch, 04:30.106[5]; 3. 71-David Hammar, 04:31.708[3]; 4. 12C-Clint Smith, 04:32.878[6]; 5. 67-Austin Ramey, 04:33.730[2]; 6. 60K-James King, 04:34.241[7]; 7. 6J-John Baker, 04:44.680[1].
Heat 2 — 1. 164-James Weve, 03:12.754[7]; 2. 1-Scott Miller, 03:14.149[6]; 3. 48-Craig Miller, 03:15.338[5]; 4. 47-Robert Foster, 03:16.888[1]; 5. 55X-Mike Burian, 03:17.160[4]; 6. 17-Josh Hammar, 03:17.891[2]; 7. 3X-Raymond Ketner, 03:18.189[3].
Heat 3 — 1. 23-Joel Hill, 02:36.527[2]; 2. 76-George Ramey, 02:41.237[5]; 3. 9-Shaun Buckley, 02:42.495[4]; 4. M18-Andrew Harris, 02:56.031[6]; 5. (DNF) 24-Chris Holle, 02:59.959[3]; 6. (DNF) 82-Joey Richmond, 02:20.411[1].
Street Stocks
A Feature — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 13:52.337[4]; 2. 132-David Blevins, 13:54.926[3]; 3. 33-Bradley Shipman, 13:57.146[1]; 4. 64-Roger Winters, 13:58.987[2]; 5. 416-Duane Ware, 14:02.462[5]; 6. 54-Mike McIlvian, 14:03.387[9]; 7. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 14:05.694[6]; 8. M11-Tommy Miller, 12:48.918[7]; 9. (DNF) 8-John Blevins, 03:27.247[8].
Heat 1 — 1. 24B-David Blocher, 02:56.270[7]; 2. 33-Bradley Shipman, 02:57.761[4]; 3. 64-Roger Winters, 03:00.760[5]; 4. M11-Tommy Miller, 03:01.270[9]; 5. 132-David Blevins, 03:01.808[6]; 6. 416-Duane Ware, 03:01.875[3]; 7. 09B-Kyle Blocher, 03:02.430[2]; 8. 54-Mike McIlvian, 03:03.388[8]; 9. 8-John Blevins, 01:40.479[1].
Rookie Modifieds
A Feature — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 17:25.015[2]; 2. 34-Rickey Bonham, 17:25.458[6]; 3. 15-Jason Denny, 17:26.108[9]; 4. 2-Rustin Wilson, 17:26.298[8]; 5. 6-John Cohoon, 17:26.916[3]; 6. 65B-Brett Davis, 17:27.191[5]; 7. 06-Andrew Wallace, 17:27.323[7]; 8. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 17:27.470[15]; 9. 020-Fred Freeman, 17:28.097[11]; 10. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 17:28.514[4]; 11. 46-Coby Lamb, 17:28.952[18]; 12. 14L-Chris Lyons, 17:29.165[1]; 13. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 17:29.600[16]; 14. 61-Walt Brookshire, 17:30.235[17]; 15. 19-Terry Collins, 17:30.268[10]; 16. 32-Jeff Richey, 17:31.137[12]; 17. (DNF) B55-Brian Davidson, 10:04.919[13]; 18. (DNF) 40-Jason Yager, 02:50.650[14].
B Feature — 1. 020-Fred Freeman, 06:33.357[3]; 2. 32-Jeff Richey, 06:34.146[1]; 3. B55-Brian Davidson, 06:34.485[4]; 4. 40-Jason Yager, 06:34.723[9]; 5. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 06:35.492[6]; 6. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 06:36.732[5]; 7. 61-Walt Brookshire, 06:38.869[8]; 8. 46-Coby Lamb, 06:57.871[2]; 9. (DNF) 72-Dickie Koeppen, 04:55.084[10]; (DNS) 75J-Jeff Carrell, 04:55.084.
Heat 1 — 1. 14L-Chris Lyons, 02:53.862[3]; 2. 15-Jason Denny, 02:54.609[6]; 3. 020-Fred Freeman, 02:56.161[2]; 4. 6-John Cohoon, 02:56.495[4]; 5. 34-Rickey Bonham, 03:00.644[5]; 6. 72-Dickie Koeppen, 02:06.803[7].
Heat 2 — 1. 7J-J.D. Eveland, 02:37.703[4]; 2. 06-Andrew Wallace, 02:40.224[5]; 3. 46-Coby Lamb, 02:42.516[2]; 4. 17R-Ryan Henderson, 02:43.894[7]; 5. B55-Brian Davidson, 02:44.365[6]; 6. 61-Walt Brookshire, 02:46.110[1]; 7. 19-Terry Collins, 02:51.314[3]; 8. 40-Jason Yager.
Heat 3 — 1. 31-Jerry Richey, 02:42.582[3]; 2. 65B-Brett Davis, 02:43.880[4]; 3. 2-Rustin Wilson, 02:46.148[5]; 4. 32-Jeff Richey, 02:47.572[2]; 5. 6R-Austin Krogmeier, 02:50.445[6]; 6. 75J-Jeff Carrell, 02:54.676[1].
AAA Modifieds
A Feature — 1. OK-Kevin Kemp, 16:30.990[4]; 2. 0-Brody Robe, 16:31.104[5]; 3. 7-Treyton Gann, 16:33.036[7]; 4. 4-Dan Powers, 16:33.089[11]; 5. M5-Harley Peery, 16:35.306[6]; 6. 78B-Blake Moler, 16:35.698[9]; 7. 11-Erick Chesterman, 16:36.794[3]; 8. 2W-Richard Wilson, 16:37.342[2]; 9. 25-Tommy Carter, 16:37.635[16]; 10. 16-Shawn Govern, 16:37.949[14]; 11. 32R-Daniel Richey, 16:38.634[10]; 12. 711-Brock Lane, 16:38.802[17]; 13. 22N-Kevin Newell, 16:39.483[8]; 14. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 16:39.868[1]; 15. 429-Shelby Stucky, 16:40.437[12]; 16. 32-Bobby Bills, 16:41.410[15]; 17. 71-Patrick McManus, 16:41.902[19]; 18. 38-Scott Brown, 16:42.478[18]; 19. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 16:43.267[20]; 20. (DNF) 55-Dave Gaggero, 11:03.108[13].
B Feature — 1. 4-Dan Powers, 05:19.115[3]; 2. 429-Shelby Stucky, 05:21.003[1]; 3. 55-Dave Gaggero, 05:21.917[2]; 4. 16-Shawn Govern, 05:24.317[4]; 5. 32-Bobby Bills, 05:24.656[5]; 6. 25-Tommy Carter, 05:26.757[12]; 7. 711-Brock Lane, 05:28.013[9]; 8. 38-Scott Brown, 05:28.681[7]; 9. 71-Patrick McManus, 05:28.908[6]; 10. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 05:29.192[11]; 11. 26X-Nate Ginest, 05:29.686[13]; 12. A2-Randy Wilson, 05:33.884[10]; 13. 9X-Rick Mueller, 05:34.534[8].
Heat 1 — 1. 4-Dan Powers, 04:17.346[7]; 2. 2W-Richard Wilson, 04:18.776[3]; 3. 16-Shawn Govern, 04:19.401[8]; 4. 0-Brody Robe, 04:21.295[4]; 5. 22N-Kevin Newell, 04:21.778[5]; 6. 9X-Rick Mueller, 04:23.951[1]; 7. 38-Scott Brown, 04:24.509[2]; 8. 711-Brock Lane, 04:23.772[6].
Heat 2 — 1. 55-Dave Gaggero, 03:24.762[1]; 2. 78B-Blake Moler, 03:25.069[5]; 3. 11-Erick Chesterman, 03:25.545[3]; 4. 32-Bobby Bills, 03:25.867[8]; 5. M5-Harley Peery, 03:26.704[4]; 6. 25-Tommy Carter, 03:28.196[7]; 7. 71-Patrick McManus, 03:29.045[2]; 8. A2-Randy Wilson, 02:49.309[6].
Heat 3 — 1. OK-Kevin Kemp, 02:50.970[3]; 2. 6JR-J.R. Sartain, 02:53.003[2]; 3. 32R-Daniel Richey, 02:53.078[5]; 4. 7-Treyton Gann, 02:55.014[4]; 5. 429-Shelby Stucky, 02:55.286[1]; 6. 26X-Nate Ginest, 02:58.269[7]; 7. 23A-Aaron Rayl, 03:01.182[6].
NBC series
schedule
WICHITA — Below is the opening schedule for the 2019 National Baseball Congress World Series beginning Saturday at Eck Stadium in Wichita:
First Week
Saturday
Derby Twins vs. Jasper, Ind., Reds 1 p.m.
Hays Larks vs. Waco, Texas, Missions 3:30 p.m.
Wellington Heat vs. San Antonio Angels 7 p.m.
Elite 316 vs. Palm Springs, Calif., Chill 9:30 a.m.
Sunday
(game times TBA)
Elite 316-Palm Springs winner vs. Hutchinson Monarchs
Wellington-San Antonio Angels winner vs. Denver Cougars
Derby-Jasper winner vs. Dodge City A’s
Hays-Waco winner vs. Great Bend Bat Cats
Monday’s games
(game times TBA)
Elite 316-Palm Springs loser vs. Hutchinson Monarchs
Wellington-San Antonio Angels loser vs. Denver Cougars
Derby-Jasper loser vs. Dodge City A’s
Hays-Waco loser vs. Great Bend Bat Cats
Tuesday’s games
(game times TBA)
First place pool A vs. second place pool C
First place pool B vs. second place pool D
First place pool C vs. second place pool A
First place pool D vs. second place pool B
Wednesday’s games
(game times TBA)
Two games between Tuesday’s winners to determine Champion Week berths
Thursday’s games
(game times TBA)
Pools A and C two games
Friday’s games
(game times TBA)
Pools B and D two games
Aug. 3
(game times TBA)
Pools A and C two games
Aug. 4
(game times TBA)
Pools B and D two games
Aug. 5
(game times TBA)
Pools A and C two games
Aug. 6
(game times TBA)
Pools B and D two games
Aug. 7
(game times TBA)
Second place pool A vs. third place pool C
Second place pool B vs. third place pool D
Second place pool C vs. third place pool A
Second place pool D vs. third place pool B
Aug. 8
(game times TBA)
Quarterfinals
Aug. 9
(game times TBA)
Semifinals
Aug. 10
Championship game 7 p.m.
KCAC scholar-
athlete teams
WICHITA — Below are the Bethel and area selections to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete teams for baseball, softball, wrestling, cheer and dance.
To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale, and letter in their sport.”
SOFTBALL
Bethel
Rilynn Anderson, so., 3.849, McPherson
Rebecca Mullen, sr., 3.509, Wichita
Sydney Harper, so., 3.547, El Dorado
Jordan Hill, sr., 3.555, Augusta
Leisle Hoffman, sr., 3.630, Wichita
Madison McDowell, sr., 3.595, Basehor
Allie Martin, sr., 3.372, Clay Center
Michelle Schrag, sr., 3.779, Moundridge
Kerrigan Simons, jr., 3.440, Riley
Area
Chelsey Knight, Tabor, so., 3.486, Moundridge
BASEBALL
Area
Reagan McCloud, Tabor, sr., 3.576, Newton
CHEER AND DANCE
Bethel
Jayde Blain, so., 3.651, Cawker City
Lieacha Lettau, sr., 3.495, Hays
Thunder signs
two players
WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed two more players for the upcoming season — forward Lane Bauer and forward Peter Crinella.
Bauer is a third-year pro who played his first two seasons with Wichita. In 118 games, Bauer scored 16 goals with 39 assists. He also scored a goal with three assists in six playoff games. Bauer came to Wichita after four seasons in the Western Hockey League, a Canadian major junior league, playing 3 1/2 seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings and a half season with the Kamloops Blazers.
Crinella is a rookie who played his last four seasons with Holy Cross College outside of Boston. He scored 21 goals with 27 assists in 129 games. As a senior, he was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Scholar-Athlete team.