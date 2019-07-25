The second annual Grant Scott Doubles tennis tournament was held July 12 with 16 men’s teams and six women’s teams participating to help raise money for a hitting wall at the Phil Scott Tennis Complex on the Newton High School campus.

The tournament raised $1,400 in registration fees and donations.

The event was organized by current NHS coach Nick Sisson and past coach Grant Scott.

Donations are still be accepted and can be sent to : Newton Tennis, c/o NABC (Newton Athletic Booster Club), 512 North Main St., Suite #110, Newton, KS 67114.