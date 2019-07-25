Thursday

Jul 25, 2019 at 3:15 AM


Catholic:

Weekday Mass: Tuesday to Friday noon, Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Pioneer Chapel

Weekend Mass: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Holy Days of Obligation: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Chapel

Religious education: Sunday 8:10 a.m. Frontier and Pioneer chapels

RCIA: Call 684-8989 for information

Protestant:

Traditional Worship: Sunday 8 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Liturgical Worship: Sunday 8:45 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Gospel Worship: Sunday 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel Activities Room

Episcopal Worship: Sunday 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel

Contemporary Worship: Sunday 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Frontier and Pioneer chapels

Christ Fellowship: Sunday 5 p.m., Pioneer Chapel Activities Room

Look for these Chapel Community groups on

Facebook:

• Fort Leavenworth Chapels

• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service

• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service Women’s Ministry

• Ft. Leavenworth Episcopal Congregation

• Ft. Leavenworth Club Beyond

• Saint Ignatius Parish, Fort Leavenworth

• Ft. Leavenworth Chapel Liturgical

• Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth