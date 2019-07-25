Catholic:
Weekday Mass: Tuesday to Friday noon, Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Pioneer Chapel
Weekend Mass: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Holy Days of Obligation: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Pioneer Chapel
Religious education: Sunday 8:10 a.m. Frontier and Pioneer chapels
RCIA: Call 684-8989 for information
Protestant:
Traditional Worship: Sunday 8 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Liturgical Worship: Sunday 8:45 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Gospel Worship: Sunday 10 a.m., Pioneer Chapel Activities Room
Episcopal Worship: Sunday 10:30 a.m., Memorial Chapel
Contemporary Worship: Sunday 11 a.m., Frontier Chapel
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Frontier and Pioneer chapels
Christ Fellowship: Sunday 5 p.m., Pioneer Chapel Activities Room
Look for these Chapel Community groups on
Facebook:
• Fort Leavenworth Chapels
• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service
• Fort Leavenworth Gospel Service Women’s Ministry
• Ft. Leavenworth Episcopal Congregation
• Ft. Leavenworth Club Beyond
• Saint Ignatius Parish, Fort Leavenworth
• Ft. Leavenworth Chapel Liturgical
• Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth