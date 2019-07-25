Name, age, hometown: Matthew McKitterick, 15, Tandragee

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? It’s very flat and the roads are very straight

What do you do for fun at home? Play sports, like volleyball

Who is your favorite musician or band? The Who

What is your favorite food? chicken

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Getting to know everyone

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? People don’t say “top of the morning to ya.”

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat

Name, age, hometown: Zachery Bryan, 16, Hutchinson

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? All the chocolate they have, like galaxy

What do you do for fun at home? Read or play guitar

Who is your favorite musician or band? AJR

What is your favorite food? Snickers

What are you most looking forward to during the project? Going to the Cosmosphere

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? We have a lot of bread

What form of social media do you most often use? Reddit