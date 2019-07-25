Graduated senior Connor Mickens was named a 2018-19 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Mickens becomes the second golfer in Bethel's history to earn this award, following Brian Krehbiel in the 2016-17 season. This award comes as part of a busy summer for Mickens, who was also named a Google Cloud Academic All-American, the first of any student-athlete in Bethel history.

"It is great to see Connor receive this well-deserved award," BC coach Gregg Dick said. "He worked extremely hard both on the golf course and in the classroom for four years at Bethel and it is awesome to see it pay off for him with an award that highlights both of these achievements."

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically in NCAA Division I, II or III and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in there last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they participate in 50-percent of his team's competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Mickens also joins Peter Choi of Sterling as the only golfers from Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference to earn the award this year. A total of 23 recipients for this year's honor were from the NAIA, making up a grand total of 540 honorees across all divisions.