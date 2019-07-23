FARGO, N.D. — Newton High School wrestler Grant Treaster placed sixth at the USA Wrestling/USMC Junior Nationals Greco-Roman Championships, which ended July 19 in Fargo.

Treaster finished 7-3 in the 120-pound bracket, which featured 128 wrestlers.

Treaster lost his opening match to Cruz Aguilar of Oklahoma 4-2, but then won seven straight. Treaster beat Deagan Fugitt of Missouri 10-0, Hakeem Banks of Illinois 12-2, Camden Howard of Kansas 11-0, Joseph Meachum of Utah 10-0, Richard Sandoval of California 11-0, Aizayah Yacapin of Washington 7-6 and Zach Keal of Kansas 4-2.

The win over Yacapin came in the “blood round,” the round to determine which wrestlers would qualify for a medal. According to his father and coach Matt Treaster, Grant was caught in a headlock and briefly lost consciousness.

“There wasn’t any malice on the part of his opponent,” said Matt Treaster said. “Grant was just trying to get out of the hold and actually made it tighter. When he came to, I knew Grant didn’t know where he was at.”

Grant Treaster trailed 4-0 at that point, but was able to continue the match and score seven straight points to claim the 7-6 win.

After beating Keal in the consolation quaterfinals, Grant Treaster fell to Cooper Flynn of Tennessee 6-3 in the consolation semifinals and lost to Chris Kim of Pennsylvania 6-4 in the sixth-place match.

“He had had a tough time in the Freestyle portion of the tournament and then lost his first match in the Greco,” Matt Treaster said. “He seemed to be wrestling tentative, and I told him just to let things go and be aggressive. From that point on, he was wrestling as tough as I’ve ever seen him wrestle. He showed a lot of grit.”

Grant Treaster is a two-time Kansas high school champion and will be a senior at Newton this fall. He placed fifth at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle National Championships earlier this year.