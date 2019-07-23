The Bethel College Athletic Department is proud to announce four total individuals to be inducted into the Thresher Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Angela and Katrina Brodhagen, Mel Goering and Brandon Kaufman were chosen by the Thresher Hall of Fame selection committee as worthy to earn this recognition. The induction ceremony will take place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet, as part of the 2019 Bethel Fall Festival.

These inductees will again be recognized at halftime of the Bethel football game Oct. 12, when the Threshers host the Tabor College Bluejays at 6 p.m. inside of Thresher Stadium.

Angela Brodhagen (Bontrager) and Katrina Brodhagen (Khicha) — Women's Tennis

The Brodhagen sisters were two of the most dominant athletes that Bethel and the KCAC have ever seen on the tennis courts. A combined two NAIA All-American nods, seven KCAC MVP awards, and a slew of individual singles and doubles victories during their times (Angela in 1996 to 2000, Katrina in 2002 to 2006) helped propel the Threshers to new heights.

The Brodhagens helped their squads to six KCAC Championships and multiple NAIA Championship appearances, numerous Top 25 rankings, and made lasting impacts on the legacy of Bethel tennis.

Mel Goering — Men's Track and Field, Meritorious Service

Few run into the issue of having to narrow down their life's greatest accomplishments quite like Mel Goering. A three-sport athlete with the Threshers from 1957 to 1961, Goering was the quarterback and point guard for the football and basketball teams.

While he earned the respect of his teammates in these sports, he was also able to capture the respect of his opponents at the high jump mats. The 5-7 jumper was able to earn the KCAC individual championship in high jump four-straight years, setting the school record at 6-3 1/2. The record has since been broken, but Goering successfully left his mark on the program.

The class president and Rhodes Scholar finalist continued to make a strong impact on Bethel, and the athletic department after his time as a student concluded. He held numerous positions at Bethel, eventually working his way up to COO, and is credited for the creation of the athletic training program.

Brandon Kaufman — Football

A small-town Kansas kid (Moundridge), Brandon Kaufman became a household name across the country due to his play on the football field for Bethel.

The defensive-back was an absolute terror on the opposing quarterbacks he went up against, picking off a school-record 23 interceptions in his career. Kaufman's career stats also include 274 total tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

He was a first-team All-KCAC player three-straight years while earning that nod at both defensive back and punt returner during his senior campaign. He finished his final season in 2007 by being ranked no. 1 in the entire NAIA in terms of interceptions/game (1.1), and no. 2 in both passes defended/game (2.1), and punt return yards/attempt (17.8).

Kaufman is also one of four Thresher football players to ever be named NAIA National Player of the Week. His efforts helped the Threshers earn the KCAC Championship in both 2006 and 2007, and he capped off his career by being a First-Team NAIA All-American in 2007.