With just a few days remaining before athletes report to campus, Bethel College named Matthew Barlow as its new men’s and women’s tennis coach.

Barlow succeeds William Riley, who resigned after one season, citing family reasons.

Barlow spent the last two seasons as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Washburn University, an NCAA Division II school. While at Washburn, he was credited with signing two All-Americans – one from German and one from Ecuador. The women’s team finished 22-4 last season, winning the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title at 9-0 and reaching the semifinals of the MIAA post-season tournament. The team also reached the NCAA Division II Central Regionals. The team finished the season ranked eighth in the NCAA Division II polls.

The Washburn men finished 14-7 last season, 2-2 in the MIAA, falling in the finals of the MIAA post-season tournament.

Barlow also served as a professional at the Topeka Country Club and the Country Club of Missouri.

Barlow is a Washburn graduate. He was named an All-American by the National Strength and Conditioning Association in 2016.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Thresher tennis programs this upcoming season," said Barlow. "After meeting with Bethel's great staff and seeing their rich history of tennis success, I know the tools are in place for the programs to compete at a high level in the conference and nationally.

"I am very thankful that Athletic Director Tony Hoops is allowing me to bring my tennis coaching experience and knowledge into a role at Bethel College. Go Threshers!"

“"From the moment of our first conversation I knew he would be one that would be a great fit for our athletic department," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "He embodies the values and drive that our coaching staff share with one another. I can't wait to see the cultural shift he will bring to our tennis programs."

Bethel opens the season Sept. 6 and 7 at the Tiger-Jinx Invitational in Winfield and Arkansas City.