FRONTENAC — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team ended the season with a 1-2 finish at the Class AAA Zone x Tournament Friday through Sunday at Mike Falletti Field in Frontenac.

Newton downed Chanute 10-8, lost to top-seeded Emporia 11-1 and lost to Linn County 9-5.

Against Chanute, Newton trailed 6-3 after two innings, but rallied to lead 10-7 after six innings. Chanute added a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Ben Schmidt went four for five hitting with three RBIs. Jake Schmidt went three for four with two RBIs. Henry Claassen went two for five hitting.

For Chanute, Cade Addis went three for five with two RBIs. Mason Manbeck went two for four with an RBI.

Newton used four pitchers with Peyton Maxwell throwing two innings of relief for the win, striking out two. Ian Akers pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Kyle O’Neil took the loss for Chanute.

Against Emporia, the game was called after four innings on the 10-run rule. Emporia scored in every inning, using six runs in the bottom of the third to break open a 2-1 game. Emporia added three runs in the fourth.

Claassen drove in a run for Newton. Claassen and Luke Boston each had a hit.

Hayden Baumwart, Beau Baumgardner, Jace Stewart, Riley Wagner, Hunter Groh and Kadyn Williams each had two hits for Emporia.

Baumgardner, Groh and John Miller each drove in two runs.

Cade Kohlmeier threw the win for Emporia, striking out seven. Ben Schmidt took the loss for Newton, striking out five.

Against Linn County, Newton fell behind 6-0 after two innings. Newton came back with a run in the bottom of the third inning and four runs in the sixth inning, but Linn County pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Kaden McKee and Graham Hathaway each had two hits and two RBIs for Linn County. Kasen McKee went three for four hitting.

Akers and Maxwell each drove in two runs for Newton. Boston went two for four hitting.

Kaden McKee went 5.2 innings for the win, striking out six. Brody White finished the game for the save.

Zach Kennel took the loss for Newton. Cade Valdez and Jake Schmidt finished the game.

Newton ends the season 14-22-1.

vs. Chanute

Newton;210;223;0;—10;14;3

Chanute;420;001;1;—8;9;4

Boston, Maxwell (W) 4, Golubski 6, Akers (S) 7 and Claassen, Boston 4; Beck, Vail 4, O’Neil (L) 5, Krumm 6 and Koester. Time — 2:28.

vs. Emporia

Newton;001;0;—1;2;3

Emporia;116;3;—11;14;0

B.Schmidt (L) and Boston; Kohlmeier (W) and Baumgardner. Time — 1:20.

vs. Linn County

Linn Co.;240;000;3;—9;10;4

Newton;001;004;0;—5;7;3

Kad.McKee (W), White (S) 6 and Hathaway; Kennel (L), Valdez 1, Schmidt 5 and Boston. Time — 1:47.