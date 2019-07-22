People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Valerie Renee Riis, 30, in connection with burglary, 7/21.
Elena Nicole Munoz, 27, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7/21.
John Douglas Logan Jr., 41, in connection with aggravated battery, criminal possession of weapon by felon, 7/21.
Jon Wesly Flippin, 51, in connection with criminal threat, 7/21.
Isaiah Joshua Hodgkiss-Epling, 22, in connection with theft, 7/21.
Sarah Nicole Larkin, 31, in connection with burglary, theft, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7/21.
Cassy Joe Thomas, 19, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, burglary, 7/21.
Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.
1600 S.W. Jewell Ave., theft, 4 p.m. 4/13-8 a.m. 4/14.
600 blk. S.W. Fillmore St., burglary, 12:01 a.m. 4/17-6:30 a.m. 4/18.