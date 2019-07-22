Marion L. “Butch” Rupert, Jr., 68, of Cheyenne passed away December 24, 2018 at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 29, 1950 in McPherson to Marion Sr. and Henrietta Rupert. He married Mary K. Sandlin on December 4, 1971 in Salina. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a combat arms superintendent, also serving in the U.S. Army; he served 20 years in the military and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He loved hunting, fishing, and camping, gold panning and especially the time he spent with his family. Everybody he met became a friend.

He is survived by his wife, Mary “Kitty”; daughters, Tracy (Steven) Wilson and Brandi (Rob) Dougherty; brother, Kim Rupert; sister, Karen McKinney; grandchildren, Kayla, David, Tabitha, Joe, Robert, Crystal, Robbie and Dalton; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Bob and Betty Howell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Rupert; sister, Sharon Koehn and brother-in-law, Richard Koehn.

Those who wish may contribute to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Galva Empire Cemetery.