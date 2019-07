The G2 Heat U10 team finished second in the Silver State Tournament in Hutchinson. The team played eight games, losing in the championship game 5-4.

The G2 Heat 18U-Lutz team won the Summer Sizzler, while the 10U-Elliott team was second. The 12U VanZandt team and the 18U-Llamas team all took fourth at the USA Softball State Tournament.