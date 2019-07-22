Hesston College fills new academic role

HESSTON — Hesston College has announced Carren Moham as the new associate academic dean. Moham will start her new role at the beginning of August.

The role of associate academic dean is a newly formed position at Hesston, replacing the dean of student success position that was formerly held by Deb Roth, who was named vice president of student life in May. Moham’s role will be to coordinate student success initiatives within academics, provide time and attention to faculty development and mentoring, and work alongside the vice president of academics.

“Dr. Moham’s work in faculty development will help us to boost the level of our programs and teaching in all areas, and particularly as we continue to explore four-year degree options,” said Brent Yoder, vice president of academics. “She also brings experience that will benefit Hesston College as we work to accommodate and assist with the needs of students from all backgrounds and cultures and be a truly welcoming place for all.”

Moham earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in vocal health and black music history from the Ohio State University (Columbus), as well as a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Oklahoma (Norman) and a bachelor’s degree in education from Northeastern State University (Tahlequah, Okla.).

Moham served on the faculty of Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington) for 16 years, where she taught private voice and held administrative roles as junior faculty advisor and mentor, vice chair of the faculty development committee, student academic advisor, co-chair of the multicultural study group, and adviser and fundraiser for the offices of the president and provost. She has presented at conference on topics ranging from closing the achievement gap to student retention and has led workshops on cultural competence and college preparedness.

AGCO to show new tractors

Fendt, a brand of AGCO, will introduce fully redesigned Fendt 900 Series tractors to North American producers at the 2019 Farm Progress Show from Aug. 28-30 in Decatur, Ill.

AGCO operates a manufacturing facility in Hesston.

The five new Fendt 900 Series tractors are all-around workhorses built upon Fendt’s 90 years of engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence. The 900 Series tractors are designed specifically to meet the needs of producers in North America and are available in five models ranging from 296 to 415 HP. They feature many of the cutting-edge technologies first introduced on the Fendt 1000 Series in agile, crop-friendly machines that will handle any task a crop producer, large-scale cattle operation or custom farming operation faces. As with all Fendt machines, they deliver unmatched reliability and are backed by the Fendt Gold Star Customer Care full warranty and service for 36 months or 3,000 hours.

McGinn appointed to water authority

Gov. Laura Kelly recently appointed three members to the Kansas Water Authority. The Kansas Water Authority plans for the development, management and use of state water resources by state or local agencies.

State Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, was appointed to the environment and conservation seat, replacing Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless.

The Kansas Water Authority is made up of 24 members. Of these 24 members, 13 are appointed positions. The governor appoints 11 members, including the chair. One member isappointed by the president of the Senate, and one member is appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Vice president of admissions appointed at Hesston College

HESSTON — President Joseph A. Manickam has announced the appointment of Del Hershberger as the vice president of admissions in Hesston College’s administrative structure. Hershberger’s hire completes the six-person administrative council of Manickam and five vice presidents.

Hershberger will begin his role in mid-August.

Hershberger served for 22 years with Mennonite church mission agencies, first as program director at Mennonite Board of Missions (MBM) and most recently as department director when the organization became Mennonite Mission Network in 2002. At MMN, Hershberger’s role included leading and supervising the Christian Service Team, including program directors, recruiters and administrative assistants. He also served on the Director’s Cabinet to ensure interdepartmental collaboration and organizational effectiveness.

Before his work with MMN and MBM, Hershberger was pastor of Zion Mennonite Church in Hubbard, Ore., for seven years and a sales and contract manager for a school bus company for six years.

Hershberger studied theological studies in the master’s degree program at what was then Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Ind., and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Goshen (Ind.) College.

Westar hits milestone

Westar Energy and KCP&L wind farms recently passed 50 million megawatt hours of wind electricity production. That is enough electricity to power all the company’s residential customers for more than a year.

“Wind energy benefits our Kansas and Missouri communities while keeping our air clean and lowering our energy prices,” said John Bridson, vice president of generation services. “Today with 23 wind farms, Westar and KCP&L are investing in competitively priced renewable electricity and additional jobs in our rural communities.”

During the past decade, Westar and KCP&L have increased their generation from renewables by more than 12.5 times, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 40 percent from 2005 levels. Today, Westar and KCP&L customers get nearly a third of their energy from wind and another 25 percent from nuclear power. So far in 2019, nearly 55 percent of energy is coming from emission free resources.

Westar & KCP&L own or purchase electricity from 23 wind farms, representing a capital investment of about $5 billion, and has announced partnerships with NextEra Energy to purchase electricity from Soldier Creek I Wind Energy Center for production at the end of 2020 and EDP Renewables to purchase electricity from Prairie Queen Wind Energy Center starting in 2019.