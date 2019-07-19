Christopher Shaw will present an organ recital at 3 p.m. July 28 at Bethel College Mennonite Church. The recital will honor a gift given to finish renovations of the Dobson-Moeller organ. The gift provided the 16-foot pedal reed, the largest sounds and the lowest pitches of the instrument.

The recital will feature works by Bach, Clerambault, Krebs, Reger and Vierne. There will be a hymn with settings by David Cherwien. Shaw will be joined by trombonist Andrew Thiesen for a piece composed by Schiffman.

Christopher Shaw is a graduate of Bethel College and Wichita State University, holding a bachelor’s degree in organ performance and a master’s degree in music education with an emphasis in choral conducting. He has studied organ with Lynne Davis, Roseann Penner Kaufman, Shirley Sprunger King and Ken Rodgers and piano with Karen Schlabaugh and Karen Andres.

Shaw is currently the choral director at Goddard High School. In addition to teaching, Shaw is the staff organist at Plymouth Congregational Church in Wichita and teaches private piano and organ lessons. Christopher is also an active organist, accompanist, guest conductor and clinician in central Kansas. Christopher previously served as organist at Bethel College Mennonite Church.