When I was a kid, we would come here to visit my aunt Leatha Hoth. She raised chickens so we always had fried chicken for dinner.

We would go outside and select the chickens for dinner. She would wring their necks and then chop off their heads. It was pretty exiting.

I thought of that recently when I saw the book "Why Did The Chicken Cross the World? The Epic Saga of the Bird That Powers Civilization," by Andrew Lawler (Atria books, 2014).

According to the author, if you'd add up the world's cats, dogs, pigs and cows, there would still be more chickens. Toss in every ant and the bird still dominates. In fact, more than 20 billion chickens live on our planet.

Chickens originated in the thickets of South Asian jungles. Out of 10,000 bird species, only ten are at home in our household or barnyards. NASA wondered if poultry could survive an interplanetary trip. Chickens accompanied astronauts on their July 1969 trip.

The chicken's grandest entrance in history took place in the fall of 1474 B.C., when four fowl were carried triumphantly into Thebes. The four exotics were tribute paid by Babylonian princes to the King. Soon they were found throughout the region.

From Germanic graves to Japanese shrines, the chicken became symbols across dozens of religious tradition spanning Asia and Europe.

It wasn't long until the healing properties of chickens were discovered. Chicken meat contains cysteine, and amino acid used to treat bronchitis. The combs are a rich source of a compound the reduces inflammation. The pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, now breeds white Leghorns, with enormous red combs to be used for medical purposes. Other proteins derived from chicken bones have been used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Lawler devotes a chapter to cock fighting. Some form of it was popular all over the world.

The popularity of chicken, to eat as well as for other uses, continues to grow. In 2010 more than 300 U.S. breeding hatcheries produced more than 9 billion broiler chickens.

It turns out fried chicken is not unique to the U.S. Early recipes were brought to America by enslaved peoples from West Africa.

Eat up and think about these amazing chickens.

Sheila Lisman retired in 2003 after teaching English at Sherman Junior High for three years, Hutchinson High School for 35 years and one year in Auckland, New Zealand, on exchange. Email: salisman@cox.net.