July 20 through 28

All times Central

Saturday, July 20

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Mike Falletti Field, Frontenac 9 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — FC Dallas @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 21

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Mike Falletti Field, Frontenac TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, July 22

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Mike Falletti Field, Frontenac TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Collegiate League playoffs @ Eck Stadium 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Collegiate League playoffs @ Eck Stadium 5 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Atlanta 6:20 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 24

LEGION BASEBALL — Class A State @ Lake Shawnee, Topeka TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Atlanta 6:20 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 25

LEGION BASEBALL — Class A State @ Lake Shawnee, Topeka TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, June 26

LEGION BASEBALL — Class A State @ Lake Shawnee, Topeka TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ New York City FC 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Saturday, July 27

LEGION BASEBALL — Class A State @ Lake Shawnee, Topeka TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 28

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

