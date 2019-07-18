Due to the downtown streetscape construction on Santa Fe Ave., the route has changed for the 9th Annual Kustom Kemps of America Leadsled (KKOA) Spectacular Sundown Cruise, which will be held Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The cruise, which is expected to last an hour, will start at Oakdale Park and then travel west on Mulberry St., south on S. Fifth St., west on South St., north on Seventh St. to Elm St., and then conclude by exiting left or right.

The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (785) 309- 5725.