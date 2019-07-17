Wow is this summer flying by fast! The Harvey County Fair is in August and our Basic Master Gardener Volunteer Class begins in September. You can be a pro or a novice, this program is for everyone.

Are you interested in learning about landscaping trees, turf, flowers, vegetables, or growing etc. Are you interested in volunteering? K-State Research and Extension-Harvey County is accepting applications for the fall 2019 Basic Master Gardener Volunteer class.

Master Gardener “trainees” are instructed in the areas of soils, plant diseases, insects, water gardening, herbs, flowers and turf, trees and shrubs, gardening, vegetables, fruit, and landscaping among others. The teachers of the class are Kansas State University experts, horticulture industry personnel, and county extension agents. Trainees receive approximately 40 hours of instruction from September to December.

In return, the new trainee returns 40 hours of volunteer time the following year to extension through various activities such as: The Giving Garden, garden tours, The Harvey County Home and Garden show, county fair landscape display, Harvey County Fair exhibits, etc. The fee for the program is $110 which includes the Master Gardener Manual.

If you have an interest in this program or would like to learn more, stop by the extension office in the basement of the courthouse at 8th and Main in Newton, or call me at 284-6930. Master Gardener class starts on Sept. 12 and ends Dec. 12. The class day begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Enrollment ends Aug. 27.

— Scott Eckert is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Horticulture is his specialty. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.