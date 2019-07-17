NRC to meet

The Newton Recreation Commission will meet at noon July 19 at the Newton Activity Center, 415 N. Poplar.

The agenda includes a budget hearing and a period for public comment.







Hesston council to have a special meeting

The Hesston City Council will hold a special council meeting at 4 p.m. July 30 in the Council Chamber / Municipal Court Building located at 110 E. Smith in Hesston.



The agenda for the meeting includes one item: hold interviews with firms who responded to the request for proposals for the development of Ridge Pointe.





Library to host workshops

Students from Stanford are biking across America, sharing their love of math and science with workshops for kids ages 10-18. They will host workshops from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at Newton Public Library, 720 Oak. Classes planned are "Try Chemistry Experiments," "Learn How Tornadoes Form and What Causes Floods," "Make Electric Circuits," Learn the Secret of Sudoku...," and "Practice Meditation and Mindfulness." Contact the library at 316-283-2890 to register. Space is limited.