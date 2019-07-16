11 Bethel teams

take honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bethel College had 11 teams named as National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics named scholar-athlete teams for the 2018-19 school year.

To be named to the list, a team must have a minimum grade-point-average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The team GPA includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

Bethel was led by the men’s golf team at 3.578, followed by men’s tennis at 3.526 and women’s tennis at 3.474.

The complete list of Bethel teams honored are listed below:

Men's Golf 3.578

Men's Tennis 3.526

Women's Tennis 3.474

Women's Volleyball 3.418

Women's Cross Country 3.353

Women's Soccer 3.154

Competitive Cheer 3.150

Softball 3.109

Women's Indoor Track & Field 3.063

Men's Outdoor Track & Field 3.028

Women's Basketball 3.018

Thunder F signs

with Bakersfield

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder forward Jakob Stukel was signed by the team’s American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield for the 2019-20 season.

Stukel was a rookie last season, who scored 19 goals with 23 assists in 57 games. He played 10 games with Bakersfield last season in two call-ups, scoring three goals with three assists.

Stukel came to Wichita after five seasons in the Canadian major junior Western Hockey League, playing with Vancouver and Calgary.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

LEAGUE APPROVES JACKSONVILLE SALE — The ECHL Board of Governors approved the transfer of the controlling interest of the Jacksonville Icemen from EI Acquisitions, led by Ronald Geary, to SZH Hockey LLC, led by Andrew Kaufmann.

Kaufmann is the majority owner of the Fort Myers Miracle baseball team, a Class A team in the Florida State League. He previously owned UST Brands, which markets camping and survival gear.

The team was founded in 1992 as the Muskegon Fury/Lumberjacks of the United Hockey League/third International Hockey League (which merged with the Central Hockey League and was eventually absorbed by the ECHL).

In 2010, the team moved to Evansville, Ind., to become the Evansville IceMen. The team joined the ECHL in 2012. After negotiations for a new arena lease failed, the team attempted a move to Owensboro, Ky., for the 2016-17 season.

The move to Owensboro fell through because of arena issues and the team moved instead to Jacksonville, Fla.

The team won the UHL Colonial Cup four times (1999, 2002, 2004 and 2005), reached the CHL playoffs once (2012) and the ECHL playoffs once (2019).

Jacksonville was third in the league in total attendance last season at 215,746 (5,993 average).

Tickets for TBT

available

WICHITA — Tickets are still available for The Basketball Tournament July 25 through 28 at Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State Campus at GoShockers.com or by calling (316) 978-FANS.

Doors will open 90 minutes before the first game. The parking lots will be open two hours before the first game.

WSU Basketball parking hang tags will not be honored. Handicapped spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The lot east of the arena is closed for construction. The arena will not be cleared between games.

Lowrie named

Graduate of year

WICHITA — Twelve-year MLB veteran Jed Lowrie has been named the 2019 National Baseball Congress Graduate of the Year.

Lowrie played for the Mat-Su Miners of the Alaska League in 2003. A Stanford graduate, he was the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2004. He also played with the US team at the University World Games in 2004, winning a gold medal.

He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2005. He played four seasons with Boston, two seasons with Houston and five seasons in Oakland — his current team.

He is currently on the disabled list with Oakland.

He was named to the AL All-Star Team in 2018. He was 20th in the AL MVP voting that season.

He holds a .262 lifetime batting average with 104 home runs and 509 RBIs.