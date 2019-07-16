TOPEKA — A 64-year-old Topeka man was killed Tuesday morning in a train-pedestrian incident in the Pauline area just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as William N. Reynolds III.

Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said at the scene that a person around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday was struck by a northbound Amtrak train with about 150 passengers in the 5700 block of S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The train came to a stop about 100 yards north of the intersection of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

No passengers or crew members aboard the train were reported injured.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials shut down S.W. 57th at Topeka Boulevard while they were investigating the incident.

Stallbaumer said the individual who died appeared to have been crossing the railroad tracks to the west at the time of the collision.

The individual was struck by the train approximately 100 feet south of S.W. 57th on tracks located immediately west of Topeka Boulevard.

Crews from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority and Shawnee Heights fire department assisted Shawnee County sheriff's deputies at the scene. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad police also responded to the scene.

The train remained stationary for more than 2 hours after the incident.