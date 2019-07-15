A Canyon Lake, Texas, woman was killed about 5:30 a.m. Monday in a one-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 35 near Melvern in southern Osage County, just north of the Coffey County line, authorities said.

A Kansas Highway Patrol accident report identified the woman as 52-year-old Patricia M. Falconer,

Falconer's one passenger — Jeffrey Tyler Cadman, 27, also of Canyon Lake, Texas — was taken by ambulance to an Overland Park hospital with injuries that were suspected to be serious, the report said.

It said Falconer was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer northbound on I-35 when it left the roadway and rolled several times.

Falconer and Cadman were both wearing seat belts, the report said.