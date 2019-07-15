Supporters of a bicycle sharing program set to be discontinued Dec. 1 are mobilizing in an effort to keep it alive.

Meanwhile, the Topeka Metro bus service announced Monday it would hold public meetings in August to gain public input and provide information on its plans to raise fares, reduce services, eliminate jobs and discontinue its bike sharing program. Specific dates haven't yet been set.

Proponents of the Topeka Metro Bikes program will hold a rally Wednesday to encourage "continued dialogue and fiscal compromise between the City of Topeka and the Topeka Metropolitan Transportation Authority," the rally's organizer, Michaela Saunders, said Monday.

Participants will rally from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the corners at S.W. 17th and Washburn.

Saunders said the "Stand up for Topeka Metro Bikes" rally seeks to raise awareness of the funding crunch facing Topeka Metro.

“'Stand up for Topeka Metro Bikes is a show of support for those who believe the bikeshare program is an asset for Topeka and that a strong public transit system is vital to Topeka’s future,” Saunders said.

Topeka Metro marketing and communications director Keri Renner said Monday that to avoid operating at a deficit, Topeka Metro plans to eliminate two administrative staff positions effective Aug. 1; eliminate its Camp Metro program and an unspecified number of associated positions effective Aug. 1; and eliminate Topeka Metro Bikes and its associated positions effective Dec. 1.

Five jobs — three full-time and two part-time — will be cut if Topeka Metro Bikes is discontinued, said Jim Ogle, chairman of the board for the TMTA.

Renner added that Topeka Metro plans effective Dec. 1 to increase the fees for:

• Its annual pass from $300 to $400.

• Its 31-day reduced fare pass from $25 to $35.

• Fares for all other fixed routes by 10 percent.

• Paratransit fares to twice the amount of a full cash fare, as is required by the Federal Transit Administration.

In addition, social service agencies no longer will receive a discount for bulk purchases, Renner said.

The seven-member TMTA board, which oversees Topeka Metro, approved a budget last month calling for about $800,000 in cuts to be made during the current fiscal year — which began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2020 — to enable the TMTA to save money for future bus replacement.

The TMTA must pay cash for buses because it lacks the authority to issue bonds. The TMTA finances capital improvements through its operations budget and does not maintain a specific budget for capital improvements, as Topeka's city government does.

"While Topeka Metro has been quite successful the past several years in getting a variety of grants for capital improvements to the system, operating funding has been stagnant," Renner said. "Operating expenses continue to grow."

Topeka Metro receives operational funding from the Federal Transit Administration, the Kansas Department of Transportation and a property tax mill levy authorized by Topeka's city government. In addition, 12 percent of its funding comes from fare box revenue, Renner said.

"While there have been slight adjustments in amounts the last decade, none of those revenue sources have significantly changed," Renner said. "The largest source of operational funding comes from the City of Topeka mill levy."

The TMTA hasn't been approved by Topeka's governing body to increase the property tax mill levy it assesses since 2011.

The city's governing body, which consists of the mayor and council, voted to keep the levy at its current level at its Feb. 12 meeting. A motion made that day to increase the levy by one-half mill failed when it got five "yes" votes and needed seven for approval.

The mayor and council are expected to discuss the TMTA levy amount again at their July 23 meeting.

The union local that represents Topeka Metro drivers and maintenance workers in collective bargaining doesn't oppose the bicycle sharing program but questions why it is operated by Topeka Metro instead of the City of Topeka or Shawnee County's parks and recreation department, said the local's vice president, Doug Wright.

Wright was Topeka's mayor from 1983 to 1989 and has been a bus driver the past seven and a half years for Topeka Metro. He also submitted an application for TMTA's vacant general manager position. Wright said that considering the financial challenges Topeka Metro faces, union members would like to see every dollar it has go for bus service purposes.

"We hope that the bike sharing program survives in some form or fashion," Wright said. "We just think that somebody other than Topeka Metro ought to do it."

Operating Topeka Metro Bikes costs $284,000 annually, while that program brings in $108,000 annually in memberships and rental fees, said Jim Ogle, chairman of the board for the TMTA.



He said if Topeka Metro discontinues Topeka Metro Bikes, it may have to repay $30,000 to Capitol Federal Savings, which paid $90,000 as part of an agreement to sponsor the bicycle sharing program.

Saunders said the public can learn more about Wednesday's rally by going to a Facebook page created to promote it.

Topeka Metro bus routes that stop near S.W. 17th and Washburn include Route 7 at 11:55 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. and Route 17 at 11:27 a.m. and 12:27 p.m., Saunders said.

“Join us if you use and love Metro Bikes and if you use and love Topeka Metro bus service," she said. "Join us if you haven’t used either, but you want your neighbors to be able to continue to do so in ways they depend on right now."