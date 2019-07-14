Name, age, hometown: Jamie Cupples, 16, Richhill, Armagh, Northern Ireland
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? How warm Kansas is.
What do you do for fun at home? Play soccer and practice drum majoring
Who is your favorite musician or band? Bastille
What is your favorite food? Chinese
What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Making life-long friends and seeing a tornado.
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? The beaches are always cold.
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram
Name, age, hometown: John “Jack” Losew
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? Jamie is a three-time drum majoring World Champion
What do you do for fun at home? Play a variety of sports and relax with video games
Who is your favorite musician or band? Queen or ACDC
What is your favorite food? Chinese/Asian
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Lake Day
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? Sales tax isn’t included on the price tag
What form of social media do you most often use? Instagram and Snapchat