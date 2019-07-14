KLETC wins international award

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center was awarded “Best Training Facility” for 2019 by WolfVision, a manufacturer of presentation and collaboration solutions.

KLETC won the award due to the implementation of WolfVision’s Cynap and vSolution MATRIX platforms in the KLETC classrooms.

Projects from all over the world were nominated by WolfVision regional managers and the winners were selected on the scope of their project, the utilization of the system capabilities, and the impact the solution has on the community it serves.

KLETC stood out among entries in all three categories and was distinguished for its comprehensive use of the system’s functionality.

KLETC uses the WolfVision systems to route live presentation materials and multimedia, giving participants the ability to use their personal devices to present and interact with presented content, while also allowing remote attendees to join the session via video conference.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center is a unit of the University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education. Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, it serves as the central law enforcement training facility for the state and as headquarters for all law enforcement training in Kansas.

Free workshop on Medicare

The Kansas City Regional Office of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that administers the Medicare program, has set a 2 ½ day Medicare workshop in Wichita.

The training will be Aug. 13 to 15 at Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas Ave.

The workshop is for caseworkers, discharge planners, social workers, human resource officers, benefit specialists, or a trainers of these professions, as well as any advocate who needs to know the A to Z’s of the Medicare program.

The session includes a workbook, training materials, and interactive games to learn about:

• The Basics of Medicare – Day 1

• Beyond the Basics – will include a speaker from Social Security - Day 2

• Medicare – Scenario based learning for caseworkers – Day 3

Register at https://2019_ntp_wichitaks.eventbrite.com

For questions contact Lorelei Schieferdecker at Lorelei.schieferdecker@cms.hhs.gov.

Barton Nursing scores high pass rate

GREAT BEND – Nursing students that graduate from a nursing program are required to take an exam to receive their actual nursing license through the National Council Licensure Examination and Barton’s nursing program produced very high marks this year.

The exams are broken out into the NCLEX-PN Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and the NCLEX-RN for Registered Nurses (RN). The 2019 Barton graduates had a 100% pass rate for the NCLEX-PN, which is the third year in a row they’ve accomplished 100% and the graduates who took the NCLEX-RN had a 92.3% pass rate.

A nursing license gives an individual the permission to practice nursing, granted by the Kansas State Board of Nursing where they met the requirements.

For more information about the nursing program at Barton, contact Kottas at kottask@bartonccc.ed or (620) 792-9355.

KS–OK Ark River Commission meets July 25

MANHATTAN – The 55th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will start 9 a.m. July 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Optional tours of regional interest will be available on July 24. Anyone interested in water-related activities within the Arkansas River Basin in Kansas and Oklahoma is encouraged to attend.

Kansas and Oklahoma entered the Arkansas River Compact in 1965. The purpose of the compact is to promote interstate comity, to equitably divide and promote the orderly development of the waters of the Lower Arkansas River Basin, to provide an agency for administering the waters of the basin, and to encourage an active pollution abatement program in each state.

Questions about the meeting, lodging options, and optional tours can be addressed to Chris Beightel, program manager for water management services at Kansas Department of Agriculture–Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6659 or Chris.Beightel@ks.gov.