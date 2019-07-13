HAVILAND — This city has a population of less than 700 people, and at this time of year, there are even fewer than that in town, as most of the Barclay College students go elsewhere for summer.

But the city library is a hustling and bustling place in July with an annual book sale from 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. July 15-19 and regular storytime with local grandparents pitching in to read to area children.

“We use all the proceeds from our annual book sale to buy new books,” said Liz Ballard, Haviland librarian. “It helps keep our reading stock current and interesting."

The books chosen to be sold are called "weeded books." They are the ones that haven't been checked out in the past 10 years.

"We will also have donated books that have been given to the library, but if we already have a copy of of that book, we sell the extra ones, as well,” Ballard said.

Books aren't priced but are sold on a donation basis, and all levels and kinds of books from aged to newer are available. Books not sold are donated to an organization in Wichita that will give books to the underprivileged.

Along with the book sale this summer, Ballard is busy organizing a reading schedule for the weekly children's storytime. During the summer, the library hosts a storytime from 2-2:30 p.m. each Wednesday, until August 7.

Ballard brings in guest readers to read for storytime with various grandparents and other volunteers helping out.

"I just don’t feel like I can do it by myself and serve the patrons of the library who come in during storytime too,” Ballard said.

So Ballard went to the local coffee shop and recruited the coffee drinkers and several others who were interested in making storytime a happening event at the library.

“This makes it fun for the kids to meet people they might not ever meet,” she said.

Ballard said as long as there were volunteers to help, she is sure storytime will continue to be a gathering point in the small community for readers of all ages.