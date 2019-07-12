Dozen HHS grads receive IB certificates

Hutchinson High School’s recent graduates in the International Baccalaureate Programme had an extremely successful year with 12 students receiving credentials.

After successfully completing coursework and required examinations, all three Salthawk Diploma Programme candidates received the diploma, and all nine Career-Related Programme earned career diplomas.

Diploma earners for 2019 were Lydia Johnson, Mykala Lugafet and Magdalena Wenger.

Career-related earners were Lauren Ollenburger, Brevin Armstrong, Madison Sims, Ann Weesner, Novalie Rodriguez, Abby Pemberton, Destanee Brigman-Reed, Hailey Kisner and Cynthia Dingman.

The 2019 class is the 14th HHS International Baccalaureate group. The 2006 class was the first full class for the International Baccalaureate Programme at HHS. IB classes began with the 2004-05 school year at Hutchinson High School, and it takes two years for the students to complete all the IB requirements.

IB is an internationally recognized advanced high school program. Students who successfully complete the program can receive college credits for their work.

Hutchinson High School is the farthest west IB program in Kansas. Additionally, it is one of only two schools in the state to offer the career-related program.

***

ESU announces Spring 2019 Honor Roll and Dean's Lists

EMPORIA -- Emporia State University congratulates more than 700 undergraduate students named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2019.

To qualify for the university honor roll, undergraduate students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

Students honored from this area include:

Brandon Clark of Anthony, university honor roll

Kenia Rucoba of Anthony, university honor roll

Alec McDaniel of Attica, university honor roll

Lilia Bailon Saad of Cimarron, university honor roll

Kodee Stokes of Cimarron, university honor roll

Kaylee Gleason of Dodge City, university honor roll

Johnathan Helfrich of Dodge City, university honor roll

Sidney Shiflet of Dodge City, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Miranda Soto of Dodge City, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Emma Spachek of Ellsworth, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Jonathan Ortiz Martinez of Ensign, university honor roll

Elisabeth Evans of Galva, university honor roll

Dakota Nightingale of Galva, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Elizabeth Unruh of Garden City, university honor roll

Lindsey Newman of Great Bend, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Ashlin Oberle of Greensburg, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Courtney Grider of Halstead, university honor roll

Anna Penner of Haviland, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Morgan Holopirek of Hesston, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list

Mitchell Hamlin of Hugoton, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Molly Kinney of Hutchinson, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Leah Nelson of Hutchinson, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Katie Ollenburger of Hutchinson, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Trent Webster of Hutchinson, university honor roll

Jose Mendoza of Johnson, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Mitchell Wortham of Kingman, university honor roll

Gaby Amparan of Liberal, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list

Jose Medrano Jacquez of Liberal, university honor roll

Giovanna Mendez of Lyons, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Sydnee Baldwin of Marion, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Taylor May of Marion, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list

Remington Putter of Marion, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Samantha Richmond of Marion, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Jackson Schneider of Marion, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Lindsey Sigel of Marion, university honor roll

Klayton Goering of McPherson, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Aislinn Hughes of McPherson, university honor roll

Scott Nelson of McPherson, university honor roll

Kayla Snyder of McPherson, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Kelsey Wilson of McPherson, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Maggie White of Moscow, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list

Miranda Kimble of Mullinville, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list

Lydia Driskill of Newton, university honor roll

Carson Haury of Newton, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list

Erica Long of Newton, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Alexis McMullin of Newton, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Cierra Goodwin of Peabody, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Caleb Hitz of Pratt, university honor roll

Megan Kolm of Pratt, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Eadie Monaghan of Pratt, university honor roll

Makayla Swope of Pratt, university honor roll

Amber Krehbiel of Pretty Prairie, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Wyatt Kropp of Scott City, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list

Kari Adams of Ulysses, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list