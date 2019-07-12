As a final tune-up before the zone tournament along with a way to make-up some rain outs earlier in the week, the Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights baseball team split a twinbill against McPherson Thursday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Both games were shortened to five innings.

Newton won the first game 7-2 and lost the second game 7-0.

In the first game, Newton scored four runs in the second inning to take control of the game.

Jake Schmidt and Joe Slechta each pitched two innings for the Knights. Cade Valdez pitched the fifth inning. Franz struck out two. The three combined on a no-hitter.

Valdez and Zach Loomis each had two hits.

Dawson Feil, Luke Schroeder and Colin Pearson each pitched for McPherson.

In the second game, McPherson scored three runs in the third inning and four more in the fifth.

Gavin Richardson pitched a complete game win for McPherson, allowing two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Carson Considine, Cadin Livesay and Drew Barron combined on a three-hitter for Newton.

Newton opens play in the Class A zone tournament at about 5 p.m. Monday against the winner of Sunday’s Andover-El Dorado game.

First game

McPherson;011;00;—2;0;1

Newton;141;1x;—7;8;2

Feil, Schroeder (L) 2, Pearson 4 and Martz; Schmidt, Slechta (W) 3, Valdez 5 and Barron.

Second game

McPherson;003;04;—7;3;0

Newton;000;00;-0;2;4

Richardson (W) and Burgess; Considine (L), Livesay 3. Barron 5 and Ruggiero.