Anna Marie Kiser will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, July 20 at the Attica Memorial Building. The come and go reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. Your presence is treasured so please no gifts. If you are unable to attend, but would like to send her a card, please send them to her at 101 N. Miller, Attica, KS 67009.

She has lived in Attica her whole life and has never missed an Attica Alumni Banquet since her graduation 82 years ago.

Anna was the daughter of William and Bessie Harrel. She married Murray Oliver in 1939. Murray passed away in 1974. In 1977, she married Wayne Kiser who passed away in 2011.

Family includes daughters, Judy Fisher and Frances Ward, both of Attica; a son, Doug, of Kansas City, Kansas; step-son Jerrry Kiser, Washington state and a step-daughter, Wichita.

With a great deal of her grandchildren and great grandchildren living in the area, Anna attends the younger children’s baseball and softball games. She gets some fresh air and enjoys the sport.