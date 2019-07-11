HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson Monarchs edged the Newton Rebels 1-0 Wednesday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play ay Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

Dylan Nedved drove in a run for Hutchinson in the bottom of the sixth inning for the winning run.

Mikel Howell pitched 6.2 innings for the win, allowing seven hits, a walk and seven strikeouts. L.J. McDonough finished the game for the save, allowing two walks and five strikeouts.

Newton’s R.J. Gains took the loss, allowing a run on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Brayden Whitechuch went two for two hitting for Hutchinson. Connor Craig was two for four.

Ricardo Paris went two for three hitting for Newton.

Hutchinson is 17-10, 15-10 in league play. Newton is 18-17, 13-16 in league play.

The Rebels play at 7 p.m. today at El Dorado and host the Broncos at 7 p.m. Friday.

Newton;000;000;000;—0;7;1

Hutchinson;000;001;00x;—1;7;2

Gains (L, ) and Bonventre; Howell (W, 3-1), McDonough (S, 2) and Whitechurch. Time — 1:53. Attendance - 502.