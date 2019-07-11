The Combined Arms Research Library’s 3D PeNMaker-Space, for children ages 10 and up, is at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. today in room C131. The participants will create 3D emojis. Sign-up is required because of limited space. To reserve a spot, visit the circulation desk, call (913) 758-3001 or e-mail nora.l.walker4.civ@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. July 18 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Cub Scout Pack 1 Water Follies is 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at Camp Conestoga. The family-friendly event includes water games and registration for the upcoming Scout year. Cub Scouts is for girls and boys entering kindergarten through fifth-grade. For more information, e-mail Gwynn Pierce at gepierce@kc.rr.com.

Fort Leavenworth Chapels Vacation Bible School is 9 a.m. to noon July 23-25 at Frontier and Pioneer Chapels. Registration is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday until July 22 at Frontier Chapel, 625 Thomas Ave. VBS is open to children 4 years old through sixth-grade. For more information, call Dorothy Ling at 684-8989 or e-mail dorothy.a.ling.civ@mail.mil or call Carl Tillery at 684-8986 or e-mail carl.l.tillery.civ@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library End of Summer Reading Program dance party is 2-3:30 p.m. July 25 at the Post Theater. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

Join the Youth Sponsorship Dashboard Tour from 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 26 at Harrold Youth Center. Youths in sixth- through 12th-grade are invited to tour Fort Leavenworth and enjoy barbecue afterward. To sign up, call 684-5118.

Child and Youth Services is enrolling for Fall Sports through Aug. 5. Children must have an active CYS registration. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Summer Reading Program pages-to-screen movie club for ages 10 and up is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Movies shown are inspired by young adult literature. Popcorn is provided. Attending three or more events earns participants a personalized Hollywood star. For information, call (913) 758-3006.

Scouts BSA, for youths ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.