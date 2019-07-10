AUTO RACING

81 Speedway

July 3

NCRA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. 65-Tyler Davis, 19:39.848[2]; 2. 86-Brian Franz, 19:40.053[7]; 3. 4-Dan Powers, 19:41.150[10]; 4. 02-Tanner Mullens, 19:42.216[4]; 5. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 19:42.880[6]; 6. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 19:43.104[3]; 7. 4A-Josh Lanterman, 19:43.669[9]; 8. 99T-T.J. Tolan, 19:43.818[11]; 9. 87-Kenny Sweet, 19:44.728[1]; 10. 24-Corey Lagroon, 19:45.764[13]; 11. 3J-Jake Nightingale, 19:46.047[12]; 12. 98-John Allen, 19:46.545[5]; 13. 69-Cecil Dymond, 19:46.728[19]; 14. 25-Scott Green, 19:47.387[15]; 15. 93-Brandon Massey, 19:47.725[16]; 16. 32-Bob Bills, 19:48.172[14]; 17. 7-Treyton Gann, 19:48.477[18]; 18. 429-Shelby Stucky, 19:49.809[23]; 19. 29-Marlin Farr, 19:48.613[21]; 20. 71-Patrick McManus, 19:53.054[20]; 21. MC2-Clint McFadden, 15:33.993[22]; 22. A2-Randy Wilson, 09:46.113[17]; 23. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 08:09.612[8].

B Feature — 1. 99T-T.J. Tolan, 09:38.734[1]; 2. 3J-Jake Nightingale, 09:39.346[3]; 3. 24-Corey Lagroon, 09:40.026[5]; 4. 32-Bob Bills, 09:45.033[9]; 5. 25-Scott Green, 09:45.967[4]; 6. 93-Brandon Massey,09:49.702[2]; 7. A2-Randy Wilson, 09:51.175[7]; 8. 7-Treyton Gann, 09:52.174[6]; 9. 69-Cecil Dymond, 09:53.013[10]; 10. 71-Patrick McManus, 09:54.168[12]; 11. 29-Marlin Farr, 09:55.333[11]; 12. MC2-Clint McFadden, 09:59.224[13]; 13. 429-Shelby Stucky, 09:16.235[8].

Heat 1 — 1. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 03:09.026[2]; 2. 87-Kenny Sweet, 03:09.062[6]; 3. 99T-T.J. Tolan, 03:09.801[1]; 4. 2K-Kendall Kemp, 03:09.955[8]; 5. 24-Corey Lagroon, 03:11.041[3]; 6. 7-Treyton Gann, 03:15.734[5]; 7. 69-Cecil Dymond, 03:15.833[4]; 8. 71-Patrick McManus, 03:16.726[7].

Heat 2 — 1. 86-Brian Franz, 09:01.070[1]; 2. 65-Tyler Davis, 09:01.777[6]; 3. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 09:02.763[8]; 4. 4A-Josh Lanterman, 09:03.473[7]; 5. 25-Scott Green, 09:04.622[5]; 6. A2-Randy Wilson, 09:05.066[2]; 7. 29-Marlin Farr, 09:17.309[3]; 8. MC2-Clint McFadden, 02:25.856[4].

Heat 3 — 1. 02-Tanner Mullens, 05:09.267[3]; 2. 98-John Allen, 05:10.629[5]; 3. 4-Dan Powers, 05:11.130[4]; 4. 3J-Jake Nightingale, 05:11.523[2]; 5. 93-Brandon Massey, 05:12.127[6]; 6. 32-Bob Bills, 05:13.711[1]; 7. 429-Shelby Stucky, 05:17.119[7].

NCRA Late Model

A Feature — 1. 55-Chris Kratzer, 18:09.985[1]; 2. 92S-Daniel Smith, 18:11.838[9]; 3. 92-Delbert Smith, 18:12.465[4]; 4. 86J-Travis Johnson, 18:12.541[2]; 5. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 18:13.810[3]; 6. 2G-Brandon Givens, 18:14.398[11]; 7. 104-Adam Popp, 18:14.456[8]; 8. 199-Adam Schrag, 18:15.552[12]; 9. 2X-Robert Shepard, 18:15.842[10]; 10. 42R-Ross McCartney, 18:16.431[6]; 11. 22-AJ Brochu, 18:17.725[13]; 12. 11G-Scott Phillips, 18:17.954[14]; 13. 4-Kip Hughes, 18:18.449[7]; 14. 18-Tony Foster, 18:17.299[18]; 15. 03-Jeremy Bishop, 18:17.476[17]; 16. 7C-Jimmy Segraves, 18:19.437[15]; 17. 84-Gary Kilbourn, 18:20.919[16]; 18. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, 11:17.645[5].

Heat 1 — 1. 86J-Travis Johnson, 05:53.841[4]; 2. 55-Chris Kratzer, 05:56.317[7]; 3. 4-Kip Hughes, 05:57.453[2]; 4. 2X-Robert Shepard, 05:58.297[1]; 5. 2G-Brandon Givens, 05:59.021[3]; 6. 92S-Daniel Smith, 06:00.046[9]; 7. 199-Adam Schrag, 06:00.830[8]; 8. 84-Gary Kilbourn, 06:04.410[5]; 9. 03-Jeremy Bishop, 06:04.591[6].

Heat 2 — 1. 92-Delbert Smith, 04:13.403[1]; 2. 1JR-Justin Kinderknecht, 04:14.912[2]; 3. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 04:15.933[8]; 4. 42R-Ross McCartney, 04:18.800[6]; 5. 104-Adam Popp, 04:19.722[7]; 6. 22-AJ Brochu, 04:22.262[4]; 7. 7C-Jimmy Segraves, 04:23.184[3]; 8. 11G-Scott Phillips, 04:27.396[9]; 9. 18-Tony Foster, 01:56.452[5].

NCRA Mod Lites

A Feature — 1. 11-Zac Forster, 13:49.065[1]; 2. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, 13:49.109[3]; 3. 19-Ryan Ayers, 13:49.725[6]; 4. 47-Ed Griggs, 13:51.192[4]; 5. 87JR-Kenny Sweet, 13:51.447[2]; 6. 81-Jon Freeman, 13:53.159[5]; 7. 66-Jeremy Heim, 13:55.761[8]; 8. 95-Mike Kennedy, 13:56.543[10]; 9. 831-kaden cochran, 13:57.169[9]; 10. 31-Josh Crump, 13:57.316[7]; 11. 14T-Tony Sterner, 13:59.247[11]; 12. 10-Darren Allison, 14:06.575[13]; 13. (DNF) 10M-John Miranda, 07:55.369[15]; 14. (DNF) 23X-Elliot May, 02:58.075[12]; (DNS) 22-Alex Loveless, 02:58.075.

Heat 1 — 1. 47-Ed Griggs, 07:31.698[1]; 2. 19-Ryan Ayers, 07:32.883[2]; 3. 3D-Dustin Forsberg, 07:33.328[6]; 4. 81-Jon Freeman, 07:33.820[8]; 5. 95-Mike Kennedy, 07:34.556[5]; 6. 14T-Tony Sterner, 07:35.462[3]; 7. 23X-Elliot May, 07:38.001[7]; 8. 10M-John Miranda, 04:53.836[4].

Heat 2 — 1. 11-Zac Forster, 04:15.920[3]; 2. 87JR-Kenny Sweet, 04:18.648[5]; 3. 31-Josh Crump, 04:19.666[2]; 4. 831-Kaden Cochran, 04:20.092[4]; 5. 66-Jeremy Heim, 04:21.194[7]; 6. 10-Darren Allison, 04:29.279[1]; 7. 22-Alex Loveless, 03:45.002[6].

Sooner Limited Mod

A Feature (20 laps) — 1. 92-Jeffrey Kaup, [2]; 2. 42-Todd Decker, [1]; 3. 2C-Matthew Crowell, [5]; 4. 14-Brandon Gritz, [7]; 5. 58-Don Reid, [4]; 6. 18-Kyle Wiens, [6]; 7. 28X-Seth Beard, [9]; 8. 12R-Hesston Shaw, [3]; 9. 10-Alex Wiens, [8]; 10. 44-Mike Lunow, [11]; 11. 29W-Tyler Wolf, [12]; 12. 28C-Colby Johnson, [10]; 13. 19-Terry Collins, [13]; 14. 28-Rodell Epps, [15]; 15. F97-Shawn Ward, [14].

Heat 1 (8 laps) — 1. 12R-Hesston Shaw, [1]; 2. 2C-Matthew Crowell, [2]; 3. 92-Jeffrey Kaup, [7]; 4. 14-Brandon Gritz, [4]; 5. 28X-Seth Beard, [6]; 6. 28C-Colby Johnson, [8]; 7. 19-Terry Collins, [5]; 8. F97-Shawn Ward, [3].

Heat 2 (8 laps) — 1. 42-Todd Decker, [6]; 2. 18-Kyle Wiens, [1]; 3. 58-Don Reid, [5]; 4. 10-Alex Wiens, [3]; 5. 44-Mike Lunow, [4]; 6. 29W-Tyler Wolf, [7]; 7. (DNF) 28-Rodell Epps, [2].

Bethel tennis

coach resigns

After just part of one season, Bethel College men’s and women’s tennis coach William Riley resigned, effective July 22.

"We consider our coaching staff here at Bethel a family and Will was a part of that," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Being a family means doing what is best for each person. Coach Riley had some family issues arise back home in Georgia that he needs to go back and attend to. I'm interested in not only hiring great people but then doing what is right and best for those great people."

Riley was hired in January after serving as girls’ coach at the Webber School in Georgia. He also was a private tennis instructor. He had coaching experience at Stillman College for 11 years, including head coach, and spent two years as head men’s and women’s coach at NCAA Division I Coppin State.

He succeeded Richard Southern, who left in the fall to lead the men’s and women’s programs at Arizona Christian University.

At Bethel, he led the women to a 9-6 season in dual meets, 5-4 in KCAC play. The women hosted a KCAC post-season tournament match for the first time in more than 10 years.

The men finished 6-8 in dual meets, 5-4 in conference play, and also qualified for the post-season tournament.

"I wish Coach Riley nothing but the best and appreciate him leading our tennis programs this past season,” Hoops said. “… Bethel College tennis is a historically great program with strong support. Filling this position with the right person who is willing to lead the program for the foreseeable future is essential. Our student-athletes and tennis alumni deserve that. We will explore every option in making this critical hire while doing so in the most efficient manner with the fall season quickly approaching."

Athletes report to campus in about a month. Bethel opens its fall season Sept. 6 and 7 at the Tiger-Jinx Invitational in Winfield and Arkansas City.

Thunder signs

player-coach

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed forward Stefan Fournier as a player-assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.

A pro since 2013, Fournier has played in both the American Hockey League and the ECHL.

He spent last season with the Orlando Solar Bears, scoring a goal with an assist in nine games. He then played 38 games with Wichita, scoring 17 goals with 12 assists. It was his highest scoring season.

In 258 professional games with five AHL and five ECHL teams, Fournier scored 45 goals with 38 assists.

"I'm excited to bring back Stefan Fournier as our Player/Assistant coach," Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay said. "He has a wealth of experience playing in the AHL and made a great impression when he joined the team this past season, on and off the ice. I plan on using him in all kinds of situations and leaning on him as we build the team the for the coming season."

"It gives me great pride and joy to announce my return to the Thunder for the upcoming season," Fournier said. "I look forward to bringing my experience, knowledge and passion for the game. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Coach Ramsay. To the best fans in the league, I look forward to rocking the INTRUST Bank Arena with you every home game. See you in October."

Wichita opens the season Oct. 11 at home.