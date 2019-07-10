A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday on recommended aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat charges as the result of an incident outside of Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, officers were sent to Walmart about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident outside the store. Officers made contact with George Reizer, 45, of Salina, and a 54-year-old woman, both of whom had been sleeping in the grass north of the store.

Reizer allegedly was struck in the face by the woman because he was snoring, Forrester said. Following that, according to a witness at the scene, Reizer allegedly began repeatedly striking the woman on the back of the head while she was face down, then turned her over and began strangling her while uttering threats.

Forrester said the woman was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment, and Reizer was arrested on several recommended charges that included aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, criminal restraint and domestic battery.