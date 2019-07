A 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident late Tuesday in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday on US-36 highway in Norton County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Tyler J. Kuhn was walking in the eastbound lane of US-36 highway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Kuhn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details weren't available Wednesday.