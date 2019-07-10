At the invitation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Joel Golubski of Newton High School , was selected to attend the 36th Annual Governor's Scholars Awards Program in Topeka.

The recognition ceremony honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state. “These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning. They've earned this honor, and I want to congratulate them on this achievement," Governor Kelly said. “We also should recognize their families, teachers and mentors for helping these outstanding students achieve their academic goals."

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas. The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force was formed 36 years ago to strengthen public confidence in education. The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas National Education Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.

Golubski is the son of Rick and Lisa Golubski. He will be attending Wichita State University in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.