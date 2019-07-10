HUTCHINSON — Alexander Barnett of Newton, child of Robert and Stacy Barnett attended Cosmosphere Camp: Space 301 this summer. Alexander Barnett will be attending 10th grade at Newton High School this fall.

Space 301 is a week-long astronaut training camp for students entering at least ninth grade and who have also graduated from Cosmosphere Camp: Space 201. Campers participating in Space 301 refine their skills on Cosmosphere camp simulators (ie stress simulator, centrifuge, multi-axis trainer and mission controls), learn about NASA career opportunities available and conduct a simulated scientific mission to the International Space Station. This camp experience is highlighted by a trip to Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, where participants enjoy top access to NASA training facilities and get to experience Space Center Houston-Johnson Space Center's interactive education facility.

Cosmosphere camps, through the use of STEM-based teaching principals, have been recognized for their ability to motivate campers to seek careers in science, technology, engineering and aerospace related industries.

The Cosmosphere International SciEd Center & Space Museum is located in Hutchinson.