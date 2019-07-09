WHITEWATER — Whitewater Memorial Library is inviting the public to be a part of breaking a world record with a rocket launch held at 11 a.m. July 16.

The US Space and Rocket Center is coordinating the global effort to launch as many rockets as possible with in a 24-hour time period. July 16 was chosen as the date for the event to commemorate the launch of Apollo 11 from Cape Kennedy on the same day in 1969.

"We'll record how many rockets we launch and report that to the US Space and Rocket Center," said Whitewater Memorial Library Director Jean Thiessen.

Participants will meet at the library, located at 118 E. Topeka in Whitewater, and then walk the two blocks over to the ball diamond.

The rocket launch is open to all ages and all types of rockets are allowed.

"It doesn't matter what kind of rocket you bring," Thiessen said. "They can be anything from a rocket made with paper and straws or model rockets with engines."

For those who do not have one handy, Whitewater Memorial Library will give out rockets for people to use during the rocket launch event.

"We're going to provide rockets powered with rubber bands," Thiessen said.

The rocket launch event is one of the final events wrapping up the library's space-themed summer reading program. Other galaxy-geared activities included craft-making sessions, story times and a series of educational talks by Whitewater resident and retired engineer Bob Henderson.

"He talked about the moon, the Apollo program and the International Space Station," Thiessen said.

Thiessen said the science theme for this year's summer reading sparked her staff's imagination. It also caught the interest not only of elementary and teenage students, but that of some of Whitewater's youngest readers as well.

"I think having someone sit down with them and interact with them is huge," Thiessen said.

For more information about Whitewater Memorial Library and its events, call 316-799-2471 or visit https://whitewater.scklslibrary.info.