TULSA, Okla. — Three members of the Newton Flyers Track Club qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Nationals following top-six finishes at the regionals in Tulsa.

The regionals brought athletes from Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and most of Missouri.

Berkley Roberson won the 100-meter hurdles and took fifth in the 200-meter hurdles.

Annie Williams won the high jump and took sixth in the long jump.

Lillian Williams took fifth in the Turbo javelin and sixth in the long jump.

The nationals will be July 24 to Aug. 3 in Greensboro, N.C.

The Flyers began competition in early March for athletes in the Pre-K to sixth grade, ending the season in May. The full team competed in the AAU season beginning in June.

The club had about 70 athletes compete this season.